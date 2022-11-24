After two years of scaled-down celebrations because of COVID-19, Kanawha County officials are planning a “bigger, better” event to kick off the holiday season at Coonskin Park next week.
"Christmas at Coonskin" is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.
For the past two years, the county has held a tree-lighting ceremony at the park, but little else out of caution because of the virus. This year's event will feature a visit from Santa for the first time since the pandemic began in 2020.
“We were very unsure at the time of what COVID would do with kids, and we wanted to protect our children, so we didn't have Santa,” Commissioner Lance Wheeler said. “But I think that with the numbers the way they are, and the environment, it's safe to say that Santa can come back to Kanawha County and talk to all the little boys and girls. I believe it's going to be a magical experience. And we're asking everyone to come and participate and join us.”
Wheeler, also a member of the county’s Parks and Recreation Commission, said part of the inspiration for this year’s larger event is personal. He wants to make sure his 1-year-old daughter has the experience of meeting Santa and attending a community Christmas event. Wheeler said he and his wife struggled last year to find a place to get their daughter's picture taken with Santa for her first Christmas.
“When we started talking about this event, the first thing that we discussed was we’ve got to make sure that we bring Santa here and we get that kid the opportunity to get their photo and tell Santa what they want for Christmas,” Wheeler said. “It's just a magical event, not just for the kids, but for the parents. And so it just rolled from there the ideas of getting the community involved.”
In addition to Santa, train rides on Hoppy’s Little Express are also making a comeback this year. The train will give tours of the Christmas lights at the park. There will also be a tree-lighting ceremony.
High schools from the area will host bake sales and hot dog sales at the event. The Charleston Metro Band will perform. Coats and toys will be collected for people in need. The Junior League of Charleston will have a Christmas card making station. Candy canes and hot chocolate will be available.
“This is just to give back to the community from the Kanawha County Commission, and to recognize the season and the holidays for the entire community,” Wheeler said.
Christmas at Coonskin is a late kickoff for the annual Festival of Lights at the park. The light show starts at dusk Friday and continues nightly through Dec. 26, Parks and Recreation director Jeff Hutchinson said.
