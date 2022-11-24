Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Christmas Lights2 (copy)
A car drives through a light tunnel guarded by toy soldiers at the Festival of Lights at Coonskin Park display in 2019.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

After two years of scaled-down celebrations because of COVID-19, Kanawha County officials are planning a “bigger, better” event to kick off the holiday season at Coonskin Park next week. 

"Christmas at Coonskin" is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. 

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

