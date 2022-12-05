Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Under a bill passed by Charleston City Council on Monday, more small businesses will be able to choose the way they pay business and occupation tax to the city.

Bill no. 7981 allows businesses that pay up to $2,500 per year in business and occupation taxes to the city of Charleston to request to pay the tax annually rather than quarterly.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

