Under a bill passed by Charleston City Council on Monday, more small businesses will be able to choose the way they pay business and occupation tax to the city.
Bill no. 7981 allows businesses that pay up to $2,500 per year in business and occupation taxes to the city of Charleston to request to pay the tax annually rather than quarterly.
City code previously allowed businesses to pay annually if their taxes did not exceed $200 in a given year. The bill was sponsored by Council members Emmett Pepper, Keeley Steele and Naomi Bays.
Pepper said he heard from some small business owners who wanted to pay annually on their taxes rather than quarterly.
“It’s probably not anywhere near a majority, but for some people, it just makes it easier for them to just do it all at the end of the year,” Pepper said. “It’s one less thing they have to think about every quarter. And so, for some people, they’re not going to do anything different, but this is just a way to give more flexibility for small businesses.”
Also Monday, council passed a bill that expands the time period during which a person may claim a refund for over payment of the city service fee. Commonly referred to as also a user fee, the city service fee is a $3 weekly fee charged of everyone who works in the city.
City code previously required people to request a refund within 30 days of over payment, but most people don’t realize they overpaid until the end of a year or a quarter when they’re looking back over their books, city attorney Kevin Baker said.
Under Bill no. 7979, that “look back” period is expanded to three years, which is the same allowed for the city’s business and occupation tax, Baker said.
Also Monday:
Council approved a resolution allowing the mayor or city manager to submit a grant application to the Land and Water Conservation Fund for $1.2 million for athletic turf renovations for the North Charleston Community Center football field. The city’s match would be $700,000.
” statute to be consistent with the city charter. The statute concerns the transition from one city council and mayor’s administration to another. Baker said when the city changed its charter to allow elections to line up with general election calendar, it didn’t change the statute.
The code still referred to the third Monday in June as to when new elected officials take the oath of office. Under the bill, the mayor-elect, council members-elect, municipal judge-elect and treasurer-elect will take the oath of office during a special meeting at noon on the first Monday of January, or Tuesday if that Monday is a holiday, prior to that night’s regular council meeting.
