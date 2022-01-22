Under proposed changes to Charleston's Vacant Structure Registry law, owners of empty buildings within the city would face higher fees for leaving their properties unsecured.
The bill, introduced at Charleston City Council's Jan. 18 meeting, would increase the fee for owners of buildings left with an opening, such as a broken or unlocked door, to $750. If the building remains open after six months, an additional $1,000 fee would be assessed. The registry's fees currently are between $250 and $500.
"Open buildings that can be easily accessed from outside should have higher fees, because the cost to taxpayers from problems in those homes is higher," Councilman Emmett Pepper, lead sponsor of the bill, wrote in a memo in support of it.
The bill also would double the daily fees for being on the registry after one year from $10 to $20 per day, among other changes.
Pepper, one of 13 council members sponsoring the bill, said the goal of the registry and the bill is to ensure vacant buildings that could be safety hazards are accurately listed, and property owners are put on notice the buildings need to be addressed.
“We also have a lot of buildings that end up being vacant, and we should be encouraging people to maintain those properties, but also utilize the property for people to live in and for businesses to be open in,” Pepper said.
“To the extent that there's some reason that people are holding on to properties and not utilizing them, that makes our city much less livable. It would be better if those properties were being utilized," he said.
The registry was established in 2014 as a way of addressing the expense and hazards of dilapidated structures, and to incentivize owners to use their properties. In 2019, changes championed by Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin strengthened the law by increasing fines associated with the registry, extending the scope of the registry and quickening the timeframe for properties to be placed on the registry.
Pepper said the implementation of the 2019 law has revealed the need to improve the legislation.
"The 2019 law was a really big jump up, a really big improvement over the previous law," Pepper said. "But there were a few different pieces of language that ended up being a little bit of a tripping spot."
Prior to the 2019 changes, the registry had about 400 properties on it, said city planner John Butterworth. Butterworth said city building inspectors are still working to verify properties that should be on the list. The work has been delayed partly because of information technology issues and COVID-19, he said.
"The process of re-registering is still going on," Butterworth said. "That list is growing day by day. The property maintenance inspectors are completing field verifications. We've come up with a new form to document the status of the structure as it sits."
The new legislation would close a "loophole" that has allowed buildings to avoid being on the registry if they have the "habitual presence” of human beings, Pepper wrote.
The update is meant to target properties like a house at 1404 Virginia Street East, an empty building that's currently not on the registry, Pepper said. Though no one resides in the building, people come around to mow the grass and boards are kept over the entrances, Pepper said. The property, owned by the 501 King Street LLC, of Rockville, Maryland, has been the site of multiple fires over the years, he said. No phone number for the corporation could be found.
“This idea of, well, if … people come there and mow the grass and put the boards on, obviously, it's not as bad as some of the other ones that are wide open and unmaintained,” Pepper said. “But the other side of that is, it's clearly a vacant property. Vacant structures should be on this registry.”
The bill would clarify that even if a property shows signs of "habitual human presence," when "lawful business operations or residential occupancy" has stopped for at least 60 days, the building would be added to the registry.
Besides Pepper, council members Ben Adams, Brent Burton, Jeanine Faegre, Mary Beth Hoover, Joseph Jenkins, Pat Jones, Bruce King, Larry Moore, Jennifer Pharr, Chad Robinson, Shannon Snodgrass and Bobby Brown are also sponsors of the bill.
The bill has been referred to council's Ordinance and Rules Committee.