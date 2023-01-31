Newly released video of a deadly police shooting in Charleston earlier this year shows a man charging at an officer with an improvised weapon before the officer shot him several times.
The Charleston Police Department has released two 12-minute body cam videos of the shooting, one from each of the officers as they encountered 43-year-old William Henry Jr. that day under the east side of the Spring Street Bridge.
The shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Jan. 11. Henry died later at a Charleston hospital.
Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt said Tuesday officers Nicolas Stone and Christopher Cooper, who are with the department's Hybrid unit, were doing a routine check of the area under the bridge that afternoon when they found Henry. Video shows the area was littered with trash and what appeared to be bedding.
“You can tell through the video footage that, with the amount of litter and debris, that place is frequented,” Hunt said. “And that's why our officers try to do a good job of keeping it clear and getting folks out of that environment and into a more positive environment.”
The Hybrid unit -- made up of officers on foot, bicycle and cruiser patrols, along with undercover operations -- is typically who encounters the city’s unsheltered population and those with mental health or substance abuse issues, Hunt said.
Hybrid unit officers often work with staff from the city’s Coordinated Addiction Response Effort, or CARE office, when encountering unsheltered people, Hunt said.
“That is how we prefer to encounter our folks that are unhoused or substance use or anything like that, because working that closely with our CARE team, we immediately call and get them there or respond together when situations allow to provide additional help,” he said.
No one from the CARE office was with officers during the encounter with Henry, which is not uncommon, Hunt said. Officers typically respond, and contact the CARE office, who responds when the “law enforcement side of it is done,” and officers feel it’s safe for them to come in, Hunt said.
Hunt said the body camera starts after some "dialogue to establish uncompromising behavior" by Henry. The body cam footage starts as officers are attempting to have Henry come out from under the bridge.
“Come on out here, and we’re going to talk,” Stone tells Henry in the video. “Do you understand? Come on."
The man argues that him being under the bridge isn't trespassing.
As the officers step toward him under the bridge, Henry picks up the weapon from the ground and refuse to follow the officer's commands to drop it.
Police first said the man had a pipe, but after a review of the shooting, the Kanawha County Prosecutor's Office called it a piece of rebar.
Henry drops the rebar but continues to argue with officers.
During a five minute interaction prior to the shooting, Henry repeatedly says he does not believe the men are police officers, despite them repeatedly insisting that they’re with the Charleston Police Department.
“You’re a g****** private investigator, is all the f*** you are,” Henry said. "You’re not a g****** police officer. Want to know how I know? Because I used to work with for the g****** police department."
The man's father, William "Bill" Henry Sr., said Tuesday his son never worked in law enforcement.
The Hybrid unit officers wear a slightly different uniform than other officers, Hunt said, but are still "easily identifiable" as Charleston police.
The man does not heed the officers' repeated requests to "put your hands behind your back" and to "come out" in the video.
Henry at some points tells the officers he’s not trespassing because he owns a business in the area.
At one point, Cooper can be heard asking dispatchers to send another officer to the scene, as the two continue to argue with Henry.
“We’ll get a real uniform down here, man, if that’s the problem,” Cooper says. “OK? We’ll get a real uniformed cop down here, that wears the uniform.”
Cooper tells the man that they are police officers but they wear a different uniform.
Just before the shooting, Henry again picks up the improvised weapon. Stone can be heard telling the man to “put the pipe down or you're getting Tased."
As Henry takes a step toward the officer, Stone deploys the stun gun, which seems to make contact with the man. Henry then charges the officer with the pipe or rebar.
Likely because of their angles, neither body cams show Henry striking the the officer with the piece of rebar.
Hunt said Stone “took two shots” from the weapon in Henry’s hand.
As the man charges the officer, Stone fires six shots at Henry in rapid succession. Hunt said two shots struck the man.
With Henry on the ground groaning and writhing, Stone radios dispatchers for paramedics and checks on the other officer.
“Shots fired, Metro,” he said. “We’ve got one down. Start medics. Chris, you good?”
Stone then takes the weapon from Henry’s hand, rolls him over, removes the Taser gun, and puts handcuffs on him. Other officers arrive on scene and render aid.
Stone tells medics he shot Henry in the chest and side.
While the video shows Henry conscious and speaking after the shooting, he was taken to a Charleston hospital, where he later died.
Stone can later be seen telling medics and fellow police officers that Henry hit him in the back of the neck with a piece of pipe.
Hunt said Stone stopped firing when Henry went down, as officers are trained to do.
He called the shooting “a very unfortunate series of events,” but said he was proud that officers were able to switch gears and get help for Henry.
Henry’s father and mother have criticized what they perceive is the department's lack of communication with them following their son’s death.
William "Bill" Henry Sr. and Bonnie Scott both said Tuesday no one from the police department contacted them, despite releasing the body camera footage to media outlets.
Scott said the department has “completely ignored” the family. Henry Sr. said the family hadn't heard from the department since a detective at the hospital that day told them "very little" about the shooting.
Hunt said in incidents that lead to deaths, the department is limited to what details it can give during investigations.
“I know that our investigative services folks were in communication with the family and giving them as much as they could,” Hunt said. “And understandably so, they were upset and wanted more information. But unfortunately, with an active investigation, we can only provide so much.”
Stone was treated at a Charleston hospital and released the same day, police say.
Following the shooting, Stone and Cooper were put on critical incident leave as the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office review the incident, along with the department’s internal affairs.
The Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said last week Stone was acting in self-defense when he shot Henry, and he will not face charges.
Following the prosecutor’s office's preliminary review, CPD’s Professional Standards Division did an internal policy review of Stone’s response to Henry's resistance.
“In any instance where we have to respond to resistance and aggression, we review those situations very thoroughly, and our officers were cleared of any wrongdoing,” Hunt said.
Both officers are back on duty, he said.