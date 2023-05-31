After boarding a Breeze Airways flight at their hometown of Charleston, South Carolina about 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Luke Benko and Eric Snyder landed at Charleston, West Virginia, about 75 minutes later.
Soon after learning that low-cost carrier was initiating nonstop air service between the two Charlestons, and that it was possible to leave their hometown early in the morning and return late in the afternoon, they booked tickets for the inaugural flights.
“We didn’t know what to expect and we had zero agenda for what we would do once we got here,” said Benko, as the two South Carolinians prepared to board their return flight. “But we thought it might be a fun thing to do.”
As it turned out, they were right.
“It was a fast, easy and inexpensive trip,” Benko said. “They had coffee and muffins waiting when we got off the plane, and everyone was friendly and helpful.”
The challenge of deciding how to spend their brief window of time in their first visit to the noncoastal Charleston was quickly resolved. They had the good fortune to encounter state Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby in the lobby of West Virginia International Yeager Airport’s passenger terminal, who had an abundance of suggestions.
“We hiked the Carriage Trail, where we got a nice view of the city and saw the beautiful old mansion that’s now a law office,” Snyder said. “We got some breakfast at Coco’s Kitchen, went through Taylor Books, where I bought a book, and went to Pies & Pints, Capitol Market and Adelphia’s.”
Back at the airport, they met some fellow travelers from the West Virginia Charleston, waiting to make their first flight to the “other” Charleston aboard a 118-seat Breeze Airways Embraer A220-300 jet.
“We’re riding back with some new friends who we will show around our Charleston,” Snyder said. “Our trip turned out to be way better than I had hoped it would be.”
Wednesday also marked Breeze Airways’ inaugural flights re-establishing nonstop service between Charleston, West Virginia, and Orlando, Florida, following Spirit Airlines’ decision to opt out of the CRW market earlier this year.
The aircraft Benko and Snyder boarded for their flight home had originated in Orlando, while the jet on which they arrived flew from CRW to Orlando. As the arriving Breeze flights taxied to Gate B-2 on Wednesday, they were greeted with a ceremonial water cannon salute, courtesy of the 130th Airlift Wing Fire Department.
Since Breeze announced the new Charleston-Orlando service in March, the low-cost carrier has added two additional flights to the Florida city, which will begin operating in late June, according to Angela Vargo, the airline’s vice president for marketing.
Since beginning operations linking Tampa, Florida, with Charleston, South Carolina, in May 2021, Breeze now serves 35 cities, from Portland, Maine, to San Bernardino, California, focusing on “underserved” air travel markets and shunning the “hub and spoke” air service template used by most carriers.
West Virginia Tourism contributed $2 million, with the Kanawha County Commission and the City of Charleston chipping in a total of $500,000 more, to create a minimum revenue guarantee fund to incentivize the airline to launch the service at CRW.
