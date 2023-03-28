top story Breeze Airways to begin offering flights at WV International Yeager Airport Staff reports Mar 28, 2023 23 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Buy Now Breeze Airways will begin offering flights at West Virginia International Yeager Airport. Kenny Kemp Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Airport officials were expected to join Gov. Jim Justice Tuesday morning to announce that Breeze Airways will begin offering flights at West Virginia International Yeager Airport.The announcement was planned for 11 a.m.Breeze Airways will offer direct flights to Charleston, South Carolina, and Orlando, Florida. Earlier this month it was announced that Spirit Airlines would end its nonstop flights to Orlando and Myrtle Beach on May 4. Spirit Airlines started offering flights at Yeager in 2013.This is a developing story and will updated. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesNew River Gorge's no-fee campgrounds a rarity among national parksStepping Stones celebrates tiny home villageBus driver who left students at McDonald's no longer employed with Cabell County SchoolsCharleston women's clinic to open abortion center in MarylandPSC orders audit of Mon Power, Potomac Edison lobbying expensesChuck Landon: Stephens has unique coaching styleStephens tabbed as new Herd women's hoops coachGazette-Mail editorial: No way out in MindenPerry Bryant: The choice and the burden of energy in WV (Opinion)Prep softball: Kessel helps Hurricane hold off Huntington, 7-4 See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 28, 2023 Daily Mail WV Elkview author releases latest children's book Charleston children's author channels passion into publishing Chris Ellis: Canine companion welcome on walks 'Rocket Boys' author hopes more Coalwood stories coming to the screen Morgantown native releases debut solo album, 'Appalachian Gothic'