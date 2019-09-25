Bridge deck project on I-64 to delay drivers, close exits

Drivers who suffered through delays and backups during construction near the Westmoreland Drive exit of Interstate 77 earlier this year may have some unpleasant deja vu in the coming weeks.
Another bridge deck replacement project — this one on Interstate 64 between the Oakwood Road and Montrose Drive exits — will begin at midnight on Saturday, Oct. 5, the state Department of Transportation announced Wednesday evening.
The bridge at the center of this project is the overpass bridge above Danner Road. Construction will start on the bridge’s eastbound side, with the bridge deck being replaced with steel-reinforced concrete that will make use of the bridge’s existing beams, according to the DOT.
While that happens, eastbound vehicles will cross the median and use two of the lanes normally reserved for westbound traffic. Once the eastbound work is complete, the process will be repeated for the westbound bridge deck.
The project contractor, Brayman Construction of Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, will keep two lanes open in both directions at all times, according to DOT. Still, drivers “should expect delays throughout the project,” according to the release.
Also, two westbound entrance ramps to I-64 — at the Virginia Street and Oakwood Road exits — will be closed throughout the project.
The project is expected to take 60 days, although the release notes that the Westmoreland Drive project was supposed to take 100 days and only took 91.