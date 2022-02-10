Broadband and infrastructure upgrades are part of Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s proposal for spending the city’s approximately $37 million in federal coronavirus relief money.
Goodwin on Wednesday told the city’s American Rescue Plan Act Advisory Committee of her proposal to spend $7.5 million on paving, lighting, bridge maintenance and other infrastructure projects.
Goodwin wants some of the money to be used in conjunction with the state's plan to invest $100 million in broadband deployment.
“We are working with [former] Sen. Mitch Carmichael, we're working with the Development Office,” Goodwin said. “We want to make sure that we're good partners. But when communities are allocating money for broadband and broadband deployment, we also have the opportunity as a city to make sure that yes, we need to have skin in the game.”
Other proposed infrastructure projects include citywide streetlight upgrades; paving and bridge maintenance; a crosswalk at the Five Corners intersection on the city's West Side; a Southside Trail Connector Project; streetscaping on MacCorkle Avenue; the Capital Connector Project; and accessibility upgrades in the city.
“When we got here, there was no ADA accessibility plan. I think you've heard me say that,” Goodwin said. “And what we've been trying to do is every year catch up to where we’ve needed to be. So there are gaps in funding for that because it's expensive to do a lot of these ADA accessibility components, but extremely necessary.”
Goodwin also wants to spend $6 million putting turf on athletic fields, and upgrading facilities at the city's sports fields and athletic complexes. The city expects to receive a $1 million matching grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to help with upgrades.
Goodwin said upgrading the facilities and fields will benefit children and help allow the city to host travel sports competitions.
Goodwin is also proposing putting $500,000 into the city’s new sidewalk improvement fund. City council approved the creation of the fund, including the allocation of $250,000, at its Monday’s meeting. The initial funding came from a surplus in the city’s 2022 budget.
Goodwin said the city has needed a sidewalk improvement fund for 20 years.
“Can we do them all? Nope. Is $750,000 going to cure all of our sidewalk woes? Nope, not even close,” Goodwin said. “But we have to start somewhere. This is an amazing opportunity for us, and [a] commitment to do it every single year to build on it.”
Under Goodwin’s proposal, $500,000 of the funds would be seed money for the Sternwheel Regatta, a popular city festival her administration is reviving this year. The last Regatta was held in 2009. As in years' past, the Regatta will be funded with fundraising, sales and sponsorships, Goodwin said.
“There's no question about it, to get the acts that we need, and especially to help us kick it off for the next couple of years and to get us on a good place with it, yeah, money is essential,” Goodwin said.
Goodwin also wants to put $1.5 million to the Charleston Land Reuse Agency; $250,000 to the city’s youth job program; $1.25 million into a fund to match future federal and state grants; and $815,000 into the city’s response to the pandemic.
One million dollars would be spent on a study to determine the best location, need, design and budget of a new public safety building. Five million dollars would go toward future community projects.
Goodwin has already recommended the city fund 30 community projects chosen from 52 applications.
Goodwin originally recommended funding 32 projects, but since the Jan. 26 meeting, one community group asked the city to delay consideration of its two projects: low-barrier housing and a service center on the city’s West Side.
City Council president Becky Ceperley said the projects Goodwin is proposing are not flashy, but are essential to city government.
Broadband upgrades, too, are "absolutely necessary," she said.
"We've got places where it's hard for kids to get on the internet to do their schoolwork when they're learning remotely," Ceperley said. "People can work anywhere anymore, and if we want businesses to look at Charleston as a potential site, then we need to have that broadband."
City council will have the final say on how the city spends it federal pandemic relief money. The city’s American Rescue Act Advisory Committee will meet again Feb. 16 to approve its recommendations to the full council.
On March 7, Charleston City Council's finance committee is expected to consider the recommendations. Pending approval of the finance committee, the full council will consider and vote on the proposals at a meeting the same day.