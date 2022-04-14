Two Democrats are running for the chance to represent one Kanawha City ward on Charleston City Council.
Bobby Brown and James Elam are running to represent Ward 18. The winner of the primary will face Republican Pam Burka in the November general election. Burka is unopposed in the primary.
Brown, 64, worked for the city more than 20 years before retiring. He was appointed to council in August to replace William Laird, who resigned.
“I feel like I want to give back and I want to see what it’s like on this side, to see what I can do to help on this side,” Brown said of running for election.
Brown and his wife lost their son, Ryan, to a drug overdose in 2014.
After his death, they helped push for the creation of Ryan Brown Addiction Prevention and Recovery Fund in 2017, which put $24 million from settlements from drug distributors into expanding treatment facilities across the state.
Brown said if elected, he wants to help bring more businesses to the city. To do so, the city should look at what kind of business incentives are working elsewhere, he said.
“If these cities are bringing in businesses, then maybe we need to look to see what kind of incentive we can offer to get more business in Charleston,” he said.
He said the city should also increase public safety by hiring more police officers.
Brown said the city should address homelessness with “compassion and accountability.” People who break the law should go to jail, he said, but the city also needs to have places where people can go for help and treatment.
“If you’re homeless and you break the law, then arrest them,” Brown said. “I tell this about recovery, if you want help you’ll get help. And that’s the same way I feel about [homeless people]. If they want help, they can get help, but we need to have a place for them to get help.”
Elam, 25, works as a security guard for a hospital, but will soon begin training to become a pharmacy technician. He said he brings a young perspective and wants to be accessible to people in his neighborhood.
Elam is among a group of several Charleston Can’t Wait candidates backing a platform that includes establishing a city minority affairs office and a municipal broadband system, and decriminalizing harm reduction to include providing drug users a safe injection site.
“It's a fresh perspective,” Elam said of the platform. “And it has a lot in that platform to address the issues of everybody in the city that's hurting, our people who are homeless and suffer from substance use disorder and things like that."
In particular, Elam said he supports addressing public safety and homelessness. Elam said the city has to address homelessness in a compassionate way while making sure people are safe.
“People aren't going to want to stay or live in or do business in a city where they don't feel safe," he said. "We have to make sure when we say that, that ... also includes keeping the people who are the most vulnerable [safe]. So we need to have more resources for them.”
Elam said the city can increase economic vitality by listening and being accessible to small businesses, and shifting resources to them instead of out-of-state retailers and big box businesses.
“There's a lot of really, really awesome mom-and-pop stuff here, and good places to go out to get a bite to eat or drink,” Elam said. “So, we need to market that."