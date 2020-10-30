The town of Buffalo will be voting for the mayor's position and a new town council in the upcoming general election.
In 2018, Conrad Cain defeated then-incumbent Dave Melton in the mayor's race. Cain and Melton are back on the ballot this year, and are joined by Brett A. Walker, who is also seeking election to the mayor's post.
There are five seats on the Buffalo Town Council, and all five incumbents -- Barbara Johns Reed, Leah Martin Higginbotham, Doug Pierson, Chad Thaxton and Terry G. Parsons -- are seeking reelection Tuesday.
Seven challengers are on the ballot seeking spots on town council: Charlie Cain, Jill Dunlap, Billy Grady, Roger L. Jividen, Shane Jividen, Christina Jumper and Dave McCarty.
Brian Ellis is running unopposed in the race for Putnam County Commission. Ellis defeated incumbent Commissioner Steve Andes in the June primary election.
For the Putnam Sheriff's race, current Nitro Police Chief Bobby Eggleton is running unopposed for the seat. Eggleton defeated Putnam Sheriff Deputy Will Jordan in the June primary election.