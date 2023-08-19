Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

At the peak of the pandemic in 2020, Rabbi Victor Urecki and his wife, Marilyn, were getting ready for their traditional Passover meal. They were trying to, at least.

Their son-in-law, David Leven, was in the middle of a very complicated Lego project. That meant a “significant portion” of the dinner table was rendered useless for meals — and pretty much anything else.

Stories you might like

Maria Young is the digital content editor and features reporter. She can be reached at 304-348-5115 or maria.young@hdmediallc.com. Follow @mariapyoung on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you