At the peak of the pandemic in 2020, Rabbi Victor Urecki and his wife, Marilyn, were getting ready for their traditional Passover meal. They were trying to, at least.
Their son-in-law, David Leven, was in the middle of a very complicated Lego project. That meant a “significant portion” of the dinner table was rendered useless for meals — and pretty much anything else.
Thousands of multi-colored, tiny plastic bricks were “literally overrunning the entire table,” Victor Urecki said.
“It was, I think, a huge, 4,000-piece ‘Star Wars’ spaceship.”
Urecki had seen such projects before, but couldn’t grasp the appeal.
“I said, ‘You really waste your time on this?,’” he recalled. “And he said, ‘Yeah, it’s relaxing. It’s kind of enjoyable.’
“I said, ‘Really?’ And I looked at this instruction book and I looked at all those pieces. It really looked like a jigsaw puzzle for the unhinged.”
Still, when Urecki saw the completed spaceship, “I had to admit it looked pretty cool. It was intricate in design. It was amazing how all those pieces, just scattered, turned into this beautiful, magnificent spaceship. It was kind of a wow moment,” he admitted.
Nothing he would ever do, mind you, but impressive nonetheless, he told an audience he never expected to have.
‘Intricate little Lego builds’
A few days later, Leven told him a Lego replica of the Daily Bugle was available for purchase.
The Daily Bugle is a fictional newspaper in the Marvel Comics universe. It’s most famous employee is Peter Parker — aka Spider-Man. For a comic book aficionado like Urecki, it was more than intriguing, and he checked out pictures online.
“You’ll see it’s an office building with three or four floors. I was really kind of taken aback,” Urecki said. “I said, ‘I have to admit that looks pretty cool, David.’ And he said, ‘Well, I’m ordering one. Would you like one?’
Wavering, Urecki inquired about the price and promptly got hit with a bad case of sticker shock. It was almost a deal-breaker.
“I said, ‘$350! Are you insane? ... I walk away from comics at that price,’” Urecki recalled.
The level of detail, though, reeled him in.
“There’s a newsstand outside the office of the publisher and editor, J. Jonah Jameson. There’s his desk. There’s pictures, there’s typewriters, there’s dozens of villains all around. And Spider-Man’s there,” Urecki described, sounding very much like a kid at his own birthday party.
“There’s even a taxicab and a fire hydrant outside.”
Unable to walk away but unwilling to commit, Urecki made an offer.
“I turned to him and said, ‘OK, look, I think I’d like that in my comic book room because that’s just amazing. But I’m not going to build this. If I give you the money, would you build this for me?’ And David said, ‘Deal.’”
At this point in the story, Urecki paused, and the audience of 14 or so people crowded into the living room and foyer of his East End home chuckled. Surrounded by dozens upon dozens of complicated, intricate Lego builds completed by Urecki and his wife, they know where the story is going.
But they had come to hear about the journey during “Get Your Brick On: The World of LEGO,” a summer course offered through the Kanawha Valley Chapter of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) program at West Virginia University.
“If you would have told me five years ago I would be doing a class for continuing education on Lego, I would be asking you what you’re drinking, because I could really use it,” Urecki said.
Standing in the shadow of a Lego Eiffel Tower that stretches taller than your average 12-year-old, beneath a model of the Titanic that dominates the mantle, and surrounded by enough Lego builds to fill practically every available inch of the first floor of the Urecki home, he added with a touch of irony, “And yet, here we are.”
Leven, quite possibly a master at the fine art of subtle persuasion, began texting photos of the Daily Bugle build in progress.
“And I was impressed because when you look inside — and you can’t always see all the stuff in some of these little buildings, but when you look inside — it’s amazing, the detail of these intricate little Lego builds,” Urecki said.
Not amazing enough to ever want to build one himself, mind you, but quite possibly amazing enough to pay Leven to build another one.
‘That’s how it kind of began’Then came Father’s Day 2021, and with it, a challenge.
“I got this in a box,” said Urecki, holding up a Lego bust of Carnage, a Spider-Man villain with a deep red skull and black, razor-like teeth.
The 546-brick project, straight from the Marvel Universe section of Lego’s adult line, is designed to appeal to anyone interested in comic-book culture.
Leven and his wife, Avrah, Urecki’s daughter, said, “It won’t be easy, but try it. ... The teeth are going to be a little challenging for someone who’s never done Lego before. But do it with mom.”
The rabbi remembers he took one look at the directions — offered in diagrams, not words, so people from around the world could build their own kits, no matter what language they speak — and balked.
“I said, ‘I can’t do this.’ And then Marilyn said, ‘Come on. Let’s do it. What have you got to lose?’”
It took about two days with multiple construction sessions, a bit of frustration — and a few mistakes.
“I learned that I could really swear really well when you skip a step or a page, and you realize that 20 steps later, and you have to go back and start over again,” Urecki admitted.
“I have to say, though, I emerged with a real respect for the creativity, the engineering techniques ... and it was something watching the jaw emerge, the face, using just bricks. It was fun to connect the bricks.”
But it was more than that.
He found he enjoyed the time spent with his wife, building it as a partnership. Legos worked where other activities, like games, puzzles and television, just didn’t.
At the end, they enjoyed a sense of accomplishment together.
“And that’s how it kind of began,” he said.
‘We’re problem-solvers’
He walked the class through a brief history of The Lego Group: Founded in 1932 in a Denmark carpentry workshop by Ole Kirk Christiansen, the company name comes from the Danish words Leg Godt, which translate to “Play Well.” The first toys were wooden — plastic became available in Denmark after World War II.
Interlocking bricks came along in 1949. Over time, the company expanded with a Duplo line featuring larger pieces for younger children. Then came the minifigures and, in 1975, Expert sets were introduced for older teens and adults. The Expert Builder series, known as Technic now, was introduced in 1977. Those sets feature moving pieces and gears.
“I would not suggest you start with these,” Urecki said.
Knights, dragons and castles appeared in the early 1980s, then lights and sounds. At the end of the decade, minifigures with an array of facial expressions hit the market.
“You could have beards, eye patches, lipstick,” Urecki said. “This allowed kids to create even more backstories to their builds.”
As video games grew in popularity in the late 1980s and early 1990s, sales for Lego and many other traditional toy companies plummeted.
“And then something happened,” Urecki said.
“In 1999, the first Lego products featured licensed intellectual property: Winnie the Pooh. Disney. Harry Potter. Jurassic Park. Indiana Jones. These were licensed properties that started changing things in Lego.”
In 2014, Warner Bros. joined with Lego to produce “The Lego Movie,” a computer-animated adventure comedy about a Lego minifigure named Emmet Brickowski.
More movies followed. Then came adult builds, with a focus on architecture, art and iconic locations from around the world.
“It’s just amazing stuff that they’re producing. They produce things like the White House, Congress, pyramids,” said Urecki, pointing to different projects.
“You can see Trafalgar Square. Over there is a real working roller-coaster.”
Marilyn is more into pirate ships than comic books, and Lego offers plenty. Together, they started going to Target, to Walmart, to Barnes and Noble, and heading for the toy department. Not just for their grandson, but for themselves.
“We were starting to look for something that kind of looked fun to build together. It could be a castle. It could be a bookshop or a coffee shop. Trafalgar Square, New York City,” he said.
“We found, literally, a Lego build for every mood, every interest, every level. And with each build, we got better and better at it. And it became the most relaxing way to unwind.”
Gone were the nights of heading to bed feeling stressed and annoyed about local, national and world events out of their control. In their place, the pair developed a fascination about a shared interest they both enjoyed.
“We take turns checking each other’s work,” Urecki said. “We’re not competitors, we’re problem-solvers.”
‘It’s the shared experience’
Their story, it turns out, is not unusual. The COVID-19 pandemic helped a lot of people — including Victor and Marilyn Urecki — find their LEGO passion.
“People like David, like us, were looking for things to do as families and as individuals. We were trapped in our homes, and Lego was there,” Urecki said.
There is substantial evidence that Lego play has therapeutic benefits for children, teens and families. Even older adults and those with neurodegenerative diseases, like Alzheimer’s, dementia and Parkinson’s, have seen benefits. It also allows seniors to connect with their modern-day, high-tech grandchildren in ways many have struggled to do.
All of that is great, Urecki said, but it doesn’t explain his ongoing fascination with this unexpected hobby.
“It’s the shared experience, the relaxing nature of it,” he said. “And the sense of accomplishment when it’s done. I look at something I’m really excited about and I can’t wait to bring it to the office.”
A good idea, since it appears he’s running out of room at the house.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive