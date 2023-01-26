The Charleston Fire Department has not determined the cause of an apartment building fire that displaced dozens of residents Wednesday evening, and the building’s demolition might make the investigation even more difficult.
A demolition crew tore down the Regal apartment building, at 1424 Kanawha Blvd. East, Wednesday evening, as firefighters battled a blaze there.
In a news release Thursday, the fire department said the blaze was first reported at 3:14 p.m. “Numerous” 911 calls reported large amounts of smoke and one caller said flames were visible in the roof, the department said.
Within three minutes, the fire department said, the first engine arrived and reported the fire appeared to be in the attic.
“As additional CFD companies arrived, the building was searched and all occupants removed from the structure while fire suppression efforts were underway,” the release said.
At 3:44 p.m., with the building’s structural integrity in question, firefighters were evacuated.
Capt. David Hodges, director of EMS services for the fire department, said the building was demolished because the blaze was getting too cumbersome for firefighters to extinguish.
“Basically, all the layers of roofing was just melted and turned into gasoline, if you would,” Hodges said. “So it was like we had a fuel fire on top of the building. It was just a mound of cooking or flammable liquids because the tar had melted. And it was just between the multiple layers of roofing. We just couldn’t access it.”
Once the building was demolished and firefighters had access to the fire, Hodges said, “We basically got the upper hand immediately, and the fire was out in no time.”
The fire department remained on the scene until 3:45 a.m. Thursday, according to the release. The Charleston Building Department will coordinate cleanup efforts with the building’s owner, the release said.
With the structure demolished, the fire investigation will be based on interviews with tenants and nearby cameras, Hodges said. He said the department’s fire marshal was still interviewing residents Thursday.
“Unfortunately, given the condition of the building with the demolition, there’s no evidentiary value there. We’re unable to do a scene investigation,” he said. “It’s solely going to be based off of their interviews. It is common when we have this much damage that the cause of the fire will go on to be undetermined.”
Several displaced residents were staying at a hotel in downtown Charleston, where they met with representatives from the American Red Cross on Thursday.
Among them was Lennel Ellerbe, who said he moved to Charleston from New York about a year ago for a change in scenery. He has no living family members, he said, and fire killed his buddy, a Chihuahua named “Speedy.”
“He loved me,” Ellerbe said of the dog. “When I’d come home from work, he’d get excited. I heard him screaming, but I couldn’t get to him.”
Besides his dog, Ellerbe lost everything he owned.
“I have no clothes. This is all I got — a hotel. Somewhere to sleep, and that’s it,” he said. “I have no family because my mother’s dead, my father’s dead — everybody’s gone. Now I come to Charleston and get burned out. I thought this was going to be a good place.”
Martin Peterson was relieved that firefighters were able to save his dog, a pit bull named Bullet, from the building. Bullet was one of two dogs staying with displaced owners at the hotel.
Even so, the dog’s ordeal was on Peterson’s mind Thursday.
“I was laying in bed and I was feeling his emotions, how he was in the apartment,” Peterson said. “We just left him there. He’s supposed to go everywhere we go. Never again. He’s a service dog: He goes where we go now.”
Peterson said the dog has been a comfort for his girlfriend, Jackie Toler, who recently underwent heart surgery.
Dog Bless, a local volunteer-based animal advocacy group, helped the couple get Bullet to a veterinarian to check his lungs for smoke-related injury.
Erica Mani, regional CEO for the American Red Cross, said representatives were meeting one-on-one with people to find out what kinds of medications and other items they need replaced immediately. The organization also is providing them with financial assistance, she said. Often, victims of fires have to spend some of that money on staying in a hotel. In this instance, the property management organization, Patriot Services Group, is paying for the hotel, she said.
“While we helped with that effort, and helped organize it, and found the hotel and that kind of stuff, they are paying for it, which is huge, because that means the dollars that we’re giving to our clients can go further for other things, because they don’t have to worry about paying for the hotel,” Mani said.
She said Patriot Services Group also is working to get residents into comparable permanent housing units at other properties in the area. The organization, which describes itself as a nonprofit affordable housing provider, manages 991 housing units at 24 properties in West Virginia, according to its website.
In a statement Thursday, the organization said it is continuing to focus on the needs of former Regal residents.
“We have placed each resident in temporary housing, free to them, and have personnel on-site with the displaced residents to continually assess needs and make any needed accommodation available,” the organization said. “We are committed to ensuring financial and housing assistance to the displaced residents until each resident is rehoused. We remain actively engaged with city officials and investigators to understand the root cause of this tragic fire.”
For Peterson, permanent housing cannot come fast enough.
“We can’t live like this,” he said. “This is really making our mind think about the fire, still. We have to get out of here to get our place, and get our life back on track.”
Mani said the Red Cross assisted close to 20 families and individuals Wednesday night through Thursday, and expects to help more in the coming days.
She said help for displaced residents has come from businesses and organizations in the area. Outback restaurant and the Manna Meal soup kitchen provided meals. West Virginia Health Right came to the hotel Friday night to provide people with medications that were lost in the fire.
Ministers with the West Virginia Council of Churches are assisting with spiritual care and mental health services to displaced residents, she said. The Kanawha County Commission contributed $25,000 to the Red Cross’ cost of responding to the fire, she said. The city of Charleston has worked with the Red Cross “hand in hand,” she said.
“It has been a wonderful partnership with both our county and city leadership, as well as across our nonprofit sector, not to mention all the private organizations and companies that are reaching out and saying, ‘what can we do?’” Mani said. “So we’re seeing that outpouring and several places are a part of that, not just at the Red Cross, but all of our community partners.”
Nonmonetary donations are being accepted at Mountain Mission, 1620 Seventh Ave., Charleston, according to the city government. The United Way of Central West Virginia is accepting monetary donations for fire victims. Donors may contribute via the United Way’s website by noting the Regal apartment fire in the donation notes. People also may drop off donations at One United Way Square, in Charleston. Pet supplies are not needed at this time, the city said.
“Hopefully, if the community continues to give to that fund, [the United Way] will be able to underwrite the cost of those items for these individuals when they get back on their feet and get into apartments, because they’re going to need everything,” Mani said.