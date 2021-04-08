EverWalk Nation
The monthly walk for the West Virginia Walkers of the EverWalk Nation will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday. The meetup is normally held the first Saturday of the month, but in April is being held on the second Saturday. Walkers will meet at the Kanawha State Forest headquarters parking lot at the old pool for a springtime walk/hike through the forest. Participants do not need to sign up or register. For more information, contact Patti Hamilton at pattihamil10@gmail.com or find WV Walkers on Facebook.
Vendor sale
Bethel Baptist Church is hosting a vendor sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Different items for sale include crafts, jewelry, candles and crochet goods. The event will be held outside, but will be moved indoors if it rains. Bethel Baptist Church is located at 5028 Kentucky Street in South Charleston.