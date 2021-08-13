Canaan Community & Kids Fun Day Extravaganza
A community gathering will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Canaan United Methodist Church. Activities include arts and crafts, kids’ fitness, and financial literacy. All generations are invited.
Arts activities, hosted by certified Kanawha County Schools arts educators, include tie dye, paper mache, sidewalk chalk and hand-print crafts for children ages 4-5.
Entertainment includes games and fun fitness activities for children.
From 1 to 2 p.m., there will be a Financial Literacy Boot Camp hosted by CPAs.
Canaan United Methodist Church is located at 401 Roane St. on Charleston’s West Side. For more information, call 304-552-1398.
