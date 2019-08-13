Bulletin Board: Aug. 13, 2019

Free HIV testing
HospiceCare, CAMC’s Ryan White Program, Covenant House and WV Health Right will provide free HIV testing to people on Charleston’s West Side from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the HospiceCare Main Office at 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W. The event is open to anyone who hasn’t been tested in the past three months. Participants will receive a $10 gift card and hot dog lunch for their efforts, courtesy of HospiceCare and Friends of Hospice.
Kanawha PSD
The Kanawha Public Service District Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday at the PSD’s business office.
Democratic women’s luncheon
The Putnam County Democratic Women’s Club will meet at noon on Saturday at First State Bank, 3754 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane. The cost is $12 per person for a choice of a boxed lunch. Bring a door prize. For reservations and to place the lunch order by Wednesday, call 304-727-1509.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.