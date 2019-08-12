Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Bulletin Board: Aug. 12, 2019

Wellness Wednesdays

Wellness Wednesdays continue from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Unity of Kanawha Valley. The event will be Laughter Yoga with Janet Prince. Registration is not required, however, a love-offering will be accepted. Unity of Kanawha Valley is located at 804 Myrtle Road (the corners of Bridge Road and Myrtle Roads) in Charleston. For more information, please call Unity of Kanawha Valley at 304-345-0021.

Sissonville PSD board meeting

The Sissonville Public Service District will have its regular monthly board meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the District’s office, 6438 Sissonville Drive, Sissonville.

Items for Bulletin Board may be \emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Monday, August 12, 2019

Bail, Janice - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Biggs, William - 2 p.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Buckeye.

Carpenter, Margaret - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Collins, Sharon - 1 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Haney, Kolhton - 10 a.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Keefer Jr., Henry - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Kuntz, Edith - 1 p.m., Swiss Missionary Baptist Church, Swiss.

Luchsinger, Jim - 10 a.m., Smoot Baptist Church.

Sizemore, Gary - 2 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Snodgrass, Sandra - 11 a.m., Maranatha Fellowship, St. Albans.