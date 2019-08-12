Bulletin Board: Aug. 12, 2019

Wellness Wednesdays
Wellness Wednesdays continue from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Unity of Kanawha Valley. The event will be Laughter Yoga with Janet Prince. Registration is not required, however, a love-offering will be accepted. Unity of Kanawha Valley is located at 804 Myrtle Road (the corners of Bridge Road and Myrtle Roads) in Charleston. For more information, please call Unity of Kanawha Valley at 304-345-0021.
Sissonville PSD board meeting
The Sissonville Public Service District will have its regular monthly board meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the District’s office, 6438 Sissonville Drive, Sissonville.
