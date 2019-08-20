Bulletin Board: Aug. 20, 2019

Workforce investment board
The Region III Workforce Investment Board of Kanawha County will meet at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the BridgeValley campus, 2001 Union Carbide Drive, South Charleston. The agenda is available at the WIB office.
Beta Sigma Phi
The Torchbearer Alpha chapter of Beta Sigma Phi sorority will meet at 1 p.m. on Aug. 26 at the home of Peggy Cavender. Plans the 2019-2020 will be finalized.
Ethics/open meetings training
The West Virginia Ethics Commission will conduct a training on the Ethics Act and the Open Meetings Act at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the RETI Training Center, 89 Richard Minnick Drive, Sutton. The training will last about one hour and fifteen minutes. Registration is not required. For information, visit ethics.wv.gov or call 304-558-0664.