Bulletin Board: July 1, 2020

WV EverWalk Nation
The July First Saturday socially distanced walk of the WV Walkers of the EverWalk Nation will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday in Spring Hill Cemetery. Spring Hill Cemetery Park can be reached from the north end of Morris Street by going right on Piedmont Road and proceeding to the top of the hill on Farnsworth Drive. There is parking available when you go through the gate and follow the road to the office. Registration is not necessary. For more information, email pattiham il10@gmail.com.
Mount Vernon Ministries
Mount Vernon Ministries of Lanark, 141 New Guinea Ave., Beckley, will have a Fresh Fire Gathering of the Eagles Apostolic and Prophetic Summit July 8-11 at the church. The event will be hosted by Fresh Fire Ministries. The schedule is: 7 p.m., July 8, Apostle Mark Walker Jr. of Kingdom Empowerment Fellowship, Beckley; 7 p.m. July 9, Apostle Tina Beatty of King of Glory and Lion of Judah International Ministries, Charleston; July 10, 7 p.m., Pastor Benjamin McKoy of Judah Praise Outreach Ministries, Beckley; and July 11, 9:45 a.m. Prayer and Devotional; 10 a.m., Seminar with Pastor Rasonia Herring of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (formerly of Beckley); noon, Seminar with Pastor Damon Hamby of Beckley; and 7 p.m., Climax service with Triple Threat Prophetic Activation and Impartation Service. Speakers: Prophet James S. III and Prophetess Kimara Carter of Rehoboth Cathedral, Charleston; and Prophetess Charlotte Harbison, DELVE Ministries, Beckley.
