Bulletin Board: July 9, 2020

East End Yard Sale canceled
The 30th annual Old Colony Realtors East End Yard Sale, which was delayed from its original May 9 date and rescheduled for Aug. 9, has been canceled. Charleston Main Streets and the East End Community Association made the announcement in a news release Wednesday. Organizers said they plan to return the event to its regular date, the Saturday before Mother’s Day, next year.
COVID-19 drive-thru testing opportunities
- Abundant Life Ministries, 1534 Washington St. E., will offer free COVID-19 drive-thru testing from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Testing is available to everyone, with or without symptoms. For more information, contact Wayne Crozier at 304-342-0058.
- Boone Memorial Hospital is offering COVID-19 drive-thru testing at the former Bank of Danville, across from Walgreens in Danville. Testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday until further notice. To pre-register, call 304-369-8813 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.