Bulletin Board: July 9, 2020

East End Yard Sale canceled

The 30th annual Old Colony Realtors East End Yard Sale, which was delayed from its original May 9 date and rescheduled for Aug. 9, has been canceled. Charleston Main Streets and the East End Community Association made the announcement in a news release Wednesday. Organizers said they plan to return the event to its regular date, the Saturday before Mother’s Day, next year.

COVID-19 drive-thru testing opportunities

  • Abundant Life Ministries, 1534 Washington St. E., will offer free COVID-19 drive-thru testing from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Testing is available to everyone, with or without symptoms. For more information, contact Wayne Crozier at 304-342-0058.
  • Boone Memorial Hospital is offering COVID-19 drive-thru testing at the former Bank of Danville, across from Walgreens in Danville. Testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday until further notice. To pre-register, call 304-369-8813 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Adkins, Ralph - 3 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Dunn, Charles - 1 p.m., streaming live, see obituary.

Hughes, Douglas - 6 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Jones, Barbara - 11 a.m., Ellyson Mortuary Inc., Glenville.

Kirk, John - 11 a.m., Holstein Cemetery, Dartmont.

Sims, Virginia - 3 p.m., Home of Linda & Dave, 4772 McLane Pike, Red House Ridge, Red House.

Walker, Pamela - 2 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery, Asbury.