Bulletin Board: July 30, 2019

Charleston Christian Women luncheon
Charleston Christian Women will have a luncheon at 11 a.m. on Aug. 14 at the Charleston Women’s Club, 1600 Virginia St. E. The cost for the lunch and program is $16 inclusive and the deadline for reservations is noon on Aug. 12. Special music will be provided by Abby Brown of Madison, a West Virginia University music student. Speakers will be Kresta Hill of Old Colony Realtors and inspirational speaker Nancy O’Meara of Odenton, Maryland. For reservations, call 304-550-7920 or email cwvcw@yahoo.com.
W.Va. Bar Association meeting
The West Virginia Bar Association is hosting its 133rd Annual Meeting Aug. 15-17 at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling. The installment dinner immediately following the judicial appreciation reception will include presentation of the Award of Merit to West Virginia Bar Foundation Executive Director Tom Tinder. Early bird registration and the Oglebay room block expire Wednesday. Registration ends Aug. 9. For information and to register, visit wvbarassociation.org or contact Executive Director Tessa White, director@wvbarassociation.org or 304-545-6180.
Grand opening celebration
Nova Salon and Spa is having its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 2 at 3520 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane. There will be free salon services, a food truck and prizes.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.