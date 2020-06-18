Bulletin Board: June 18, 2020

South Charleston Public Library Board meeting
The South Charleston Public Library Board of Directors will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the library, 312 4th Ave., South Charleston. The meeting is open to the public and the agenda is available upon request. To protect the health of all meeting attendees, members of the Board and management team will be screened per SCPL COVID-19 processes upon entering the building. Any member of the public who wants to attend the meeting may come to the main doors of the library between 5:15 and 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Individuals will be screened per SCPL COVID-19 processes, expected to wear a mask, and required to follow stated social distancing protocols. Questions may be directed to Todd Duncan, Library Director, SCPL, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston WV, 25303 or by emailing reference@scplwv.org.
Elk Valley PSD Commissioners meeting
Elk Valley Public Service District Commissioners will hold their June board meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday at 100 Bream Drive, Elkview.
KCPL’s summer snack program
The Kanawha County Public Library and Elk River Backpack Blessings are partnering to provide free snack bags for low-income families at specific KCPL locations. The bags, available upon request, will include breakfast foods, noodles, macaroni and cheese, crackers, and other single-serve snack items. Snack bags will be available for families starting Monday at the following KCPL branches during operating hours: Clendenin, Dunbar, Elk Valley, Nitro, Riverside, St. Albans and Sissonville. Snack bags will be available at the KCPL branches throughout the end of July. For more information and updates, visit www.kanawhalibrary.org.
