Bulletin Board: June 19, 2020

International sorority meeting

Greater Charleston City Council of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet at 6 p.m. June 25 for their Founder’s Day Banquet/Annual Event. The group will follow COVID-19 health guidelines. Reservation deadline is Sunday, at this time the place will be announced.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, June 19, 2020

Crouch, Ned - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Floyd, Orland - 2 p.m., Foglesong - Casto Funeral Home, Mason.

Gladwell II, George - 1 p.m., Hillsboro Vol. Fire Department.

Hackney, Betty - Noon, streaming live, see obituary.

Harper, Thelma - 6 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

James, Virgie - 2 p.m., Martinsburg Church of Christ.

Keeling, Orville - 1 p.m., Miller Family Cemetery, Sumerco.

McCourt, William - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Orcutt, Mitzi - 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Rose, Vollie - 7 p.m., Melton Mortuary Chapel, Beckley.

Stalnaker, Lynn - 10:30 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Whitney, Frances - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Wine, Shirley - 1 p.m., WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin.