Bulletin Board: June 19, 2020

International sorority meeting
Greater Charleston City Council of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet at 6 p.m. June 25 for their Founder’s Day Banquet/Annual Event. The group will follow COVID-19 health guidelines. Reservation deadline is Sunday, at this time the place will be announced.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.