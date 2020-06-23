Bulletin Board: June 23, 2020

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Meals on Wheels seeking volunteers

Meals on Wheels, Saint Francis Division, is seeking a driver to deliver meals from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Fridays. If interested, call 304-346-5104.

Community yard sale

The Campbells Creek Community Yard Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Point Lick Park, 714 Point Lick Terrace, across from the ballfield. There will be 26-plus participants, as well as vendors. Spots are available for rental for $20. For information, cal Rhonda at 304-356-6343.

Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority

The Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the administration building, 1525 Washington St. W.

Kanawha Creation Science Group meeting

The Kanawha Creation Science Group will hold its monthly meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. July 2 at God’s Lighthouse Church, 4278 Washington St. W. There will be a presentation on creation vs. evolution issues. For more information, e-mail kcsg2004@yahoo.com, phone Daniel at 304-543-6562 or visit www.kcsg.us.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Anderson, Fred Victor - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Loudermilk, Louis - 1 p.m., Bennett Place Cemetery, Clintonville.

McBrayer, Carol - 2 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Peck, Tina - 2 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Roush, James B. "Jim" - 2 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Point Pleasant.

Steele, Shawn - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Tate, Don - 7 p.m., Mt. Heights Church, South Charleston.