Bulletin Board: June 23, 2020

Meals on Wheels seeking volunteers
Meals on Wheels, Saint Francis Division, is seeking a driver to deliver meals from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Fridays. If interested, call 304-346-5104.
Community yard sale
The Campbells Creek Community Yard Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Point Lick Park, 714 Point Lick Terrace, across from the ballfield. There will be 26-plus participants, as well as vendors. Spots are available for rental for $20. For information, cal Rhonda at 304-356-6343.
Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority
The Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the administration building, 1525 Washington St. W.
Kanawha Creation Science Group meeting
The Kanawha Creation Science Group will hold its monthly meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. July 2 at God’s Lighthouse Church, 4278 Washington St. W. There will be a presentation on creation vs. evolution issues. For more information, e-mail kcsg2004@yahoo.com, phone Daniel at 304-543-6562 or visit www.kcsg.us.
