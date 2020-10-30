Political club
The Kanawha County Republican's Women's Club will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at Harding's Family Restaurant in Mink Shoals. Republican candidates are invited to speak.
Sorority meeting
Torchbearer Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet at 1 p.m. on Nov. 2, at the Pioneer office in South Charleston. Lynda Harper will be hostess and have program. Stockings for Hospice will be filled.
Tamarack closed
West Virginia Parkways Authority has temporarily closed Tamarack after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The building will be deep-cleaned and will reopen when it's safe to do so. A reopening date has not yet been announced.
Hope Village
Hope Village, the fair trade boutique hosted by First Presbyterian Church of Charleston, is returning for the holiday season. Hope Village offers unique gift items from around the world, including jewelry, scarves, African baskets and more. Proceeds from the sales are returned to the organizations represented at Hope Village. Thirteen vendors are participating this year. The shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 14, 16, 17, 19 and 20; and from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 15 and 22 following Sunday worship. Masks are required while shopping. For information, call 304-343-8961 or visit www.firstpresby.com/hope-village.
