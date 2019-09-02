Bulletin Board: Sept. 2, 2019

KCPL Teddy bear program
Kanawha County Public Library will offer a children’s program called “Teddy Bear I SPY Search” all day beginning Tuesday and continuing through Sept. 30 in the Children’s Department at the Main Library, 123 Capitol St. Turn in the game sheet at the desk and choose a prize from the treasure chest. For more information, visit the library’s website at www.kanawhalibrary.org. To register, go to http://kanawhalibrary.org/events-classes/.
Quilt documentation
Owners of quilts made before 1970 can document their quilts for future generations at the 3rd Annual BB&T Malden Salt Fest to be held Sept. 28 at J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works, Malden. The West Virginia Quilt Documentation Project is sponsored by West Virginia Quilters Inc., in collaboration with the West Virginia State Archives. Quilt information and photos will be stored both in the archives of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History in Charleston and on a national online database (www.quiltindex.org). Information about the quilt owners will be kept confidential. The quilt documentation process is free, but quilt owners need to set up an appointment between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. To make an appointment, contact Ashton Pence by email at ashton@jqdsalt.com or call 304-925-7918. Information about the BB&T Malden Salt Fest can be found at www.jqdsalt.com/salt-fest.