Bulletin Board: Sept. 16, 2019

KCPL foreign policy discussion program
Kanawha County Public Library will present a program for adults titled “The Foreign Policy Association’s Great Decisions Discussion 2019,” at 6 p.m. Monday at the Main Library, 123 Capitol St. The national program is designed to engage citizens in learning about the world, and it emphasizes discussion and active participation from those attending. This month’s topic is “Cyber Conflicts and Geopolitics.”
Coin club meeting
The Charleston Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave. A coin auction will be held. For information, call 304-727-4062.
Internet and social media addiction workshop
An Internet and Social Media Addiction Workshop by Deana Samms, MA, LPC, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Charleston. The cost is $40. This workshop is for counselors, social workers, educators, mental health professionals, and anyone who wants to know more about what is happening to our brains in the digital age. No previous experience is necessary. Three CE credit hours available for LPC, SW, RN and NAADAC. To register, call 304-346-9689 or visit www.kpcc.com.
Stamp club meeting
Rubberifics Rubber Stamp Club will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 839 Chestnut St., South Charleston. This group is for paper crafters and rubber stamping enthusiasts. Club meets on the third Thursday of each month. A small donation ($3.00) is asked at each meeting to support the activities of the club. For information, contact Jean at 304-746-0350 or Marilyn at 304-347-8659.