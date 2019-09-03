Bulletin Board: Sept. 3, 2019

Putnam 5k run/walk
Winfield High School cheerleaders will be hosting the inaugural Putnam Pride 5k Fun Run/Walk during Putnam County Homecoming Weekend on Saturday at Winfield High School. All Putnam County Schools (elementary, middle, and high) are encouraged to show school spirit and represent their school for a fun Putnam County-Wide competition. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the race start at 9 a.m. Early bird registration open now and is $10. Day of registration is $15. Participants can register and give payment to any WHS cheerleader or mail or email registration forms to Winfield High Cheerleading, 11268 Winfield Road, Winfield, WV 25213, or email coachcheerwhs@gmail.com. Prizes will also be awarded to the fastest male and female runners in four categories: Early Elementary (K-2), Intermediate (3-5) Middle, and High School/Adult.
Walk for Hope
The CAMC Foundation will host a Walk for Hope in Downtown Charleston on Saturday, beginning at 250 Smith St., behind Appalachian Power Park, to support the CAMC Children’s Cancer Center. The Walk for Hope is a 2-mile walk where registrants and teams will participate to raise funds and awareness for pediatric cancer and the children being treated here in our community. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Walk starts at 9 a.m. The cost is $20/adult and $10/child. Register at give.camcfoundation.org/walk.
