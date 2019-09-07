Bulletin Board: Sept. 9, 2019

Open stage/coffee house
Unity of Kanawha Valley will be home to the monthly Ron Sowell’s Open Stage and Coffee House at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at 804 Myrtle Road, corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads. Local musicians are welcome to share their talents in a friendly and enthusiastic atmosphere. Performers sign up at 7 p.m. and the music begins at 7:30 pm. General admission is $5; and $2 for performers, seniors and children. Refreshments are available.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby
The Citizens’ Climate Lobby of Charleston will meet on Saturday at 1506 Kanawha Blvd. W., the WVSU Economic Development Center. Discussion will begin at noon, followed by a national conference call at 1 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided. Speaker will be Jonathan Haidt, author of “The Righteous Mind: Why Good People are Divided by Politics and Religion.” For information visit www.citizensclimatelobby.org, call 304-824-5916 or email charlestonwv@citizensclimatelobby.org. Visit www.facebook.com/CCLWV.