Flea market canceled
Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church in Charleston has canceled its annual flea market. Individual church members will hold yard sales in late August through September to sell items donated for the flea market.
Food Truck Friday
Ronald McDonald House, located at 910 Pennsylvania Ave., will host Food Truck Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 28. Scheduled trucks include The Shape Shop, Gritt’s Farm, Huskey’s Ice Cream, Mmmm and Tropical Sno. Outdoor seating will be available or meals can be ordered to go. Patrons are encouraged to wear face masks or coverings. Pop tab donations will also be accepted.
