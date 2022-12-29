Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A Cabell County official may be the next assistant county manager in Kanawha County. 

The Kanawha County Commission will vote during its regular meeting Thursday about whether to hire Beth Thompson.  

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

