A Cabell County official might be the next assistant county manager in Kanawha County. The Kanawha County Commission was to vote during its regular meeting Thursday about whether to hire Beth Thompson.  

Thompson has been the Cabell County administrator since 2015, according to the Cabell County Commission’s office. Her last day there is Friday.  

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

