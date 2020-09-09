Change is coming to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center as a new management group has been hired to run the facility’s day-to-day operations.
The Charleston City Council on Tuesday authorized the convention center to enter into a five-year agreement with OVG Facilities LLC, a California-based venue management and booking company. OVG operates 69 properties around across the country, ranging from arenas and convention centers to theaters and performance halls. Among them are the 20,732-seat BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida; the 19,919-seat Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky; and the 1,100-seat Avalon Theater in Grand Junction, Colorado.
OVG also oversees several properties of comparable size to the Charleston Coliseum, with its 10,200 to 13,500 seats, including Savannah Arena in Savannah, Georgia, and Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut, both of which seat 10,000.
Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said getting more use out of the Charleston Coliseum has long been high on her list of objectives.
“The Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center is a showpiece in our capital city. The $100 million renovations made it competitive with other facilities throughout the country. But building a facility and filling it are two different things,” she said.
Goodwin said events regularly held at the coliseum, things like high school graduations and the annual car show “are our bread and butter.”
“But we really thought we needed more meat and potatoes,” she said.
Officials have long wanted to bring quality entertainment to the city, and Goodwin said partnering with an outside management group made sense for the city because it would have connections and relationships a local manager likely wouldn’t have.
City manager Jonathan Storage said Charleston began reaching out to facility management companies months ago, long before the pandemic. Roughly half a dozen companies expressed some interest in managing the facility.
“It’s not a big field,” Storage said. “But OVG was tenacious and enthusiastic about coming to Charleston.
“When you look at the map of the other facilities they have contracts with, there’s a big black spot in Appalachia.”
With its other holdings in the region, Charleston should fit well into show routing. But what acts OVG will be able to book for the coliseum and the Charleston Municipal Auditorium is difficult to determine. Since March, touring shows, large-scale concerts, trade conventions and fairs have largely been suspended due to COVID-19.
No events have been held at the coliseum since early spring. Many concerts and functions have been postponed, some multiple times. Without a vaccine for COVID-19, event scheduling for 2021 will remain murky.
When shows do resume, Storage said the focus should be on landing the best acts available.
“We want to bring quality, not just quantity to the coliseum,” he said.
Carrie Fenwick, chairwoman of the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Board of Directors, expressed enthusiasm for the new partnership.
“This relationship will give us a much-needed seat at the table and will allow us to emerge quickly and successfully from this COVID-19 situation when that time occurs,” Fenwick said.
The city of Charleston will maintain ownership of the coliseum and the Municipal Auditorium, and all current employees will remain employees of the city.
OVG will handle all bookings, sponsorships, advertising and sales, and the Board of Directors will retain supervisory authority and will approve budgets, capital expenditures and material contracts.
Until a permanent general manager is named, Shura Garnett will serve as interim general manager.