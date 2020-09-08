Charleston's Municipal Planning Commission on Wednesday will consider a "development of significant impact" application by Charleston Area Medical Center to construct a training facility on a lot located adjacent to Chesterfield Avenue.
The proposed CAMC Center for Learning and Research would replace the hospital's current simulation center, which has outgrown its space in an old nursing unit at CAMC General Hospital, spokesman Dale Witte wrote in an email Tuesday.
The space CAMC is applying for -- located on the corner of 3050 Chesterfield Ave. and 31st Street SE -- serves as a parking lot near CAMC Memorial Hospital in Kanawha City. A 57,000-square-foot building could take its place.
If approved by the planning commission Wednesday, the project would go before the full Charleston City Council on Sept. 21. If approved by the council, construction on the projected $18.1 million facility could start in the early months of 2021, Witte wrote.
CAMC trains community members and medical school students in its existing simulation center.
"On any given day, there are more than 800 students in programs leading to degrees or certifications in a wide variety of health professions," Witte wrote. "CAMC hosts students from the West Virginia University School of Medicine and West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine."
Those schools also work with the CAMC Institute for Academic Medicine on 13 graduate medical education residency or fellowship programs, which would be housed in the new facility. The institute also operates a nurse anesthetist school affiliated with Marshall University.
CAMC sponsors three pharmacy residency programs that would move to the new facility, as would its clinical psychology internship program. Cardiology, oral maxillofacial, pulmonary critical care and vascular surgery fellowships would be instructed there, too.
"Using patient simulation, the CAMC Center for Learning and Research will train medical professionals to reduce error during surgery, prescription, crisis interventions and general practice," Witte wrote. "This cutting-edge technology allows all of these learners to practice real-life situations before caring for real patients."
The Municipal Planning Commission will meet virtually at 3 p.m. Wednesday.