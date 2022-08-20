Kenneth Jones awoke Monday morning to creek water inching up the bank near his home as he peered through the darkness to see his street was soon to be underwater.
At about 3:30 a.m., an emergency alert flashed on cell phone screens across Kanawha County, warning of imminent danger due to rising flood waters. Most residents silenced their phones and returned to slumber.
For the folks up Campbells Creek, this was only the beginning.
Jones’ mother, Joyce Kilburn, called her son to say it’d be wise to move their cars away from their property as Campbells Creek quickly rose. After checking on neighbors and family members who lived near water, Jones said, he went to Facebook to start communicating with the neighborhood watch group — where many other locals already were active that early morning.
As much as 6 inches of rain fell in a short time Monday morning in Eastern Kanawha County.
Following the heavy downpour, Jones said, he left his Coal Fork neighborhood to head toward Point Lick Drive, finding the area which used to be a treasured community park had transformed into a lake.
“It was nothing like I’ve ever seen before,” Jones said. “It was heartbreaking — really the only word for it.”
Kerry “Paco” Ellison, owner of Dairy Winkle, said he was attempting to fall back asleep from a late-night bathroom break when he heard the emergency alert. After reading that Campbells Creek Drive was being closed right in front of his business, he got dressed and hit the road.
“Uh-oh — that’s my cue,” said Ellison, who arrived at Dairy Winkle to find water flooding into the large drain between his parking lot and Campbells Creek Drive.
Ellison arrived at Point Lick about lunchtime, bringing hot dogs to relief workers and residents.
Jones, a 28-year-old chef, said he regularly clocks into work as a bread maker at Charleston Bread at 4 a.m., so he was up and ready to go. After the skies cleared, he was out and about trying to get people whatever hot meals could be served as residents began to clear debris from their properties.
More than 100 homes in eastern Kanawha County flooded Monday — a total that doesn’t count those who had their fences ripped away, cars swallowed and yards destroyed. Jones said he found encouragement from the people of Campbells Creek — known as “Creekers” — as he drove around that day.
“What I saw a lot of that made me happy, you would see people completely covered in mud, sweating, clothes basically falling off them because they’re soaking wet — then you pull up and offer them meals, and everybody stops what they’re doing and drops their stuff and they all sit down together,” Jones said. “It’s almost like for a split second, they get to go back to having dinner like they should have been doing.”
“That’s really what inspired me to do a meal program. If nothing else,” Jones said, “you should be able to enjoy a meal.”
Jones turned to Twitter on Tuesday asking for donations to his online Venmo account, saying he’d make meals for flood victims with every last cent. People donated more than $500 to the cause, he said.
On Tuesday, Jones whipped up about 120 dinners of pinto beans, cornbread and fried potatoes for residents most affected by the flooding. He used cornmeal given to him by his boss a while back, but the rest of the meal was made possible through donations.
Buzz Food Service donated pork. So, on Wednesday, Jones and his mother drove to Ken Ellis Memorial Park on Point Lick Drive bringing Styrofoam boxes packed with dinners of pork barbecue sandwiches, cole slaw and pickles. The pair met a small fleet of cars behind the Little League baseball field, where drivers were assigned to take dinners to the neighborhoods and hollers hit hardest.
Across the outfield, about two dozen volunteers were hard at work clearing the dugouts, concession stand and league office of mud and debris. Balls, bats, backpacks and other equipment were scattered in dirty water still about an inch deep in the office, while drinks and cooking equipment were picked up from the concession floor and tossed away. Nothing from the back of the dugouts survived, volunteers said. All the new picnic tables across the street from the ballfields were washed away.
In the infield, the mud was still shin-deep two days after the flood.
Residents said they take tremendous pride in the ballfields at Point Lick, pointing to the park as a cherished community staple. Ken Ellis Park has been operational since 1967. Jones said he spends a lot of his summers in the concession stand. His mother, Kilburn, is the park’s secretary.
Danny Bowles, owner of Bowels Boyz BBQ on Campbells Creek Drive, was one of many business owners in the community Monday morning and throughout the week serving food and distributing cleaning supplies. Bowles played baseball and football at the park — as many children growing up there do — and said the community needs these fields back as soon as possible.
“You need to learn to be a team player. You need to learn to work hard, and then you get rewarded. Those are things that sports teach,” Bowels said. “You need to learn to get along with others, respect others, learn how to lose, learn how to win.”
“Those are the things you learn at the ballfields that you carry on with you in life,” he said.
While the community needs its ballfields, flood relief volunteers have not forgotten about the individuals who’ve lost the most. Just across the creek from the softball field, adjacent to the baseball field, sits the Hudson household. The Hudsons, whom residents described as longtime hard-working community volunteers, suffered some of the worst household damage in the flood, neighbors said.
Andrea Kaups, owner of Mountain Mama Wax Works in Putnam County, said she donated 100% of last week’s sales profits to general cleanup efforts, but is donating all of her sales this weekend to the Hudson family. This is alongside a GoFundMe online fundraiser for the Hudson’s, which as of Friday night, brought in more than $1,400 in donations.
Many small communities in eastern Kanawha and western Fayette Counties were rocked by Monday’s floods, but it’d be hard to argue there’s a community in the Kanawha Valley more tight-knit than Campbells Creek.
Off U.S. Route 60, a fork separates Point Lick Drive and the remaining length of Campbells Creek Drive. At the end of each road is a coal mine. The two mines have employed locals for generations.
The decline of coal jobs, followed by the opioid epidemic, has changed the area over the years, residents say. The median income has fallen and the population has dropped, but family still means the most up this way.
“My family has probably been members of the Campbells Creek community for at least 100 years,” Kaups said. “It's just a very family-oriented community. I don't currently live there, but I still have very deep roots there, and I'll do whatever I can to help anybody there that needs help.”
“I think that we have just such a deep history — it's just a part of our lives. It's hard to explain, really.”
Nancy Kennedy, who lives directly across the street from Point Lick park — her grandson’s home next door on one side, and her older sister’s home on the other — left with her family, including her dog, Flash, the neighborhood at 4 a.m. Monday just as water started gushing over the second bridge on Point Lick Drive.
Kennedy, a sixth-grade teacher at East Bank Middle School, said her home of 41 years sustained damage — a new air conditioning unit is now needed – but nothing that will cause long-term stress. Her grandson’s home sustained sizable damage and many of her 2-year-old great-grandchild's toys washed away.
Lunging over some water still pooled in her yard to check her mail Wednesday afternoon, Kennedy said she was thankful there was no loss of life.
Grace Wise, who was born and raised in Campbells Creek, said their home was undamaged, but all their neighbors were hit. Wise said they were up helping as soon as possible because that’s what neighbors would do for them.
“Everybody knows everybody,” Wise said. “Immediately, first thing that morning, everybody was out helping everybody.”
Wise said church youth groups along with the Riverside High School football, cheerleading and soccer squads have volunteered to help.
“Everybody that I know that’s up there, they’ve lived there their whole lives. Most of their families lived there their whole lives,” Wise said. “Most of the people who live there at Point Lick has been there for multiple generations.”
Wise’s aunt Jamie Miller said she raised about $2,300 in donations and $500 to $600 in supplies last week to help with the cleanup efforts. Miller works for the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia, an organization that has been sending donated goods up Campbells Creek all week thanks to Miller.
“I cried,” Miller said upon learning she secured a $2,000 donation from a Tennessee nonprofit foundation. “So many people can use that money right now.”
Miller grew up in Campbells Creek and her grandmother, up Point Lick holler. Miller said she once couldn’t wait to leave her small community. She’s always known it to be her roots.
“I think when you get older, you realize how important it is and how much it meant to you, and how it — good or bad — made you who you are,” she said.
“Creekers” may just live a few miles from the state’s capital, but they’re a population often overlooked, Miller said.
“We just take care of each other when times get hard because a lot of the time it’s forgotten,” she said.
Most of the flood relief workers during the week have been Campbells Creek residents, but help in other forms has been coming from the outside. Ellison and Bowles’ businesses sit about a 20-second drive away from each other, but, they said, they’ve both been flooded with donated goods from other communities in the Kanawha Valley.
Dairy Winkle’s three picnic tables out front were covered in new clothes and shoes, toothbrushes, soap, plastic cups, hand sanitizer, paper towels, bottled water, sponges, cloth, gloves and bleach. Ellison said folks have been bringing goods by the truckload.
People have donated about $1,400 in cash to Ellison, which he said he’ll likely divide among the residents most affected by the flood.
“People just reach in their wallet,” he said.
Inside the restaurant, Ellison has let flood victims eat for free.
At Bowles’ restaurant, which he opened in February, people and local businesses have donated bottled water, shovels, brooms, mops, bleach, disinfectant wipes, baby food, pet food, gloves, toilet paper, paper towels and rubber boots for children. His restaurant has also served hot meals to residents throughout the week.
Bowles said he now lives in Sissonville, but his sister Amy still lives in Campbells Creek.
“She’s going to be a ‘Creeker,' I think, forever,” he said.
When he’s been out and about during the week, Bowles said, he’s seen neighbors helping neighbors the way they always have.
“The community’s really come together,” Bowels said, “but they’ve still got a long way to go. Some people lost everything they had — it’s sitting out there on the street waiting to be picked up and thrown in a truck or thrown in a dumpster.”
His business has been giving out food and cold water to people out repairing roads and properties, usually finding the same humbleness that’s been a lynchpin of the community.
“Everybody’s real grateful. They take what they need,” Bowels said. “Most of the time, [they’ll say] ‘I’m not that bad off,’ or ‘Make sure somebody else gets it if they need it.’”
“For the most part, everybody’s still looking after each other even though they’re in the same boat,” he said.
As is the case for most flooding disasters, the cleanup will be long, expensive and exhausting. Residents said the donated cash and goods have been a huge help, but they could really use more hands and bodies out working with them.
Even if government leaves them out to dry on the financial relief side — which has been true for West Virginia towns throughout time — folks will make it back one way or another, Bowles said.
“We’ll rebuild. The people up here are strong,” he said. “We’ll come back, for sure.”
Jones said he’s preparing a taco, rice and bean dinner for Sunday. While he’s a younger member of the community, he holds all the characteristics “Creekers” pride themselves on.
Born and raised in Campbells Creek, he and his wife now live in his grandmother’s home just a few houses down from where he grew up. Jones credits his grandmother as his inspiration for becoming a community chef.
Jones attended Fair Haven Christian School, which his grandfather founded. When he’d return home from school each day, Jones did his homework while his grandmother prepared dinner for the family and, often, close neighbors.
Tuesday night brought a light sprinkle to Campbells Creek, which had residents holding their breaths. Luckily, it turned out to be inconsequential. Many people can't afford flood insurance.
Campbells Creek stretches 18 miles, feeding into the Kanawha River near Malden. Plastic bags, busted drain pipes, clothes, fencing and other debris now line the creek bank.
Jones said he’ll continue to cook while there’s a need and donations keep providing a means to do so.
“I just worry about the future. It seems like this kind of stuff is increasing, and I just don’t know if we’re ready for another one,” Jones said. “Infrastructure and community-wise, if we have another big rain — it worries me.”