A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday evening for the Charleston police officer who was shot on Tuesday.
A vigil for Officer Cassie Johnson will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Laidley Field. As of Wednesday afternoon, she is out of surgery but still fighting for her life, according to a news release from the City of Charleston.
City officials say traffic should enter from Washington Street, then down Elizabeth Street to enter the Laidley Field parking lot. People are encouraged to bring candles.