Outdoor dining in downtown Charleston is coming back.
Starting Friday and continuing until Labor Day, Capitol and Hale streets will close on weekends to allow for outdoor dining, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced in a news release on Monday.
Capitol Street will close on Fridays at 3 p.m. through Sundays at 11 p.m., during this time period. Hale Street will be closed Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., according to the release.
“One lane will be open on Hale Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street for access to the South Side Bridge. Virginia Street and Quarrier Street will remain open. Emergency service personnel will have access to Capitol Street and Hale Street throughout the closure,” the release reads.
Goodwin closed Capitol and Hale Streets on weekends last summer as restaurants faced indoor capacity limits.