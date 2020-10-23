As nonprofit organizations nationwide suffer financial hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic, one of Charleston's treasured nonprofits is fighting its own funding issues.
Capitol Market, in downtown Charleston, is one of the city's most well-known attractions, but what people don't often know is the market is one of the region's largest nonprofit organizations, said Nichole Greene-Jenkins, the market's executive director.
Greene-Jenkins said her nonprofit is no exception to the revenue losses from the pandemic. The market was already navigating a significant decrease in funding when the pandemic began.
Since 1977, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture has supplied the market with two employees, but that program ended last year, Greene-Jenkins said. Now, the market receives a set dollar amount instead of workers, and the state won't be funding the market at all in eight years.
"[Funding is] drastically decreasing as we speak," she said. "Each quarter, it goes down until they no longer fund us ... 2028 will be here quicker than most of us realize."
When Greene-Jenkins, 29, took over operations at Capitol Market in May 2019, she knew how much the location means to people in Charleston and the Kanawha Valley — and it's not just because of the market's $9 million economic footprint in Charleston.
To mitigate the losses of the state employees, Greene-Jenkins hired additional staff to keep business moving forward.
The market covers costs for the vendors and farmers by offering them low-market rent, covering utility payments and taking over marketing and social media operations so they can focus on the business. Capitol Market closed for five weeks early in the pandemic, but it was able to launch a curbside service for businesses during that time to help ease those losses.
Located in Charleston's East End, a prominent food desert, the market participated in the SNAP Stretch program this year, which allows people on SNAP benefits to double -- and sometimes triple -- their spending amounts at farmers' markets in West Virginia.
The Market Mixer, one of the biggest fundraisers for the market, was cancelled this year — so were almost all of Capitol Market's fundraisers. But Greene-Jenkins said the community has stepped up in other ways to offset some of those losses.
"We've noticed the community kind of pick up and help support us in other ways," she said. "I think so many people's lives were touched by Capitol Market, so I know people, they feel for this place and they feel for the small-business owners. To think about this place not being here, not being this pillar of our community, is devastating."
Capitol Market started the "My Market Annual Fund" program this year, which is a community-led fundraising campaign to support the location. The program calls for local residents to donate a dollar amount each year in return for special offers at the market. There are four annual donation amounts — $1,200, $600, $300 and $120 — that come with four different sets of perks.
"Not only is this My Market Annual Fund going to be a way to raise much-needed fundraising dollars in a year where we haven't been able to do any sort of fundraising, it also helps get the messaging out that we are a nonprofit," Greene-Jenkins said.
Greene-Jenkins said it's on the community to help support the Capitol Market's mission, which is to support small businesses, lift up local farmers and create a community space for all. Because, if Capitol Market is forced to close, then all of their vendors will, too.
"We've seen this be incredibly difficult for small businesses all across our city. We don't want to see that happen to anybody and, if we can work to protect our businesses here, that's what we're going to do," Greene-Jenkins said. "That's our mission and we're going to keep doing it, no matter what our funding issue is or if we can have events."
Greene-Jenkins said the community can always help the small businesses at Capitol Market in nonmonetary ways. She said sharing and engaging with these businesses on social media is one of the best ways for small businesses to grow their regional footprint.
She also encouraged people to use this holiday season to shop and gift local, instead of through the big-box stores.
Christmas trees are expected to arrive at Capitol Market on Nov. 13, Greene-Jenkins said. But, after the holiday season, Capitol Market shutters its outdoor space until March. She said the struggle then becomes finding ways to keep workers and customers safe from the coronavirus in the indoor market during the cold months.
"This is what's most important," Greene-Jenkins said, "making sure these guys are set up for success, no matter what's happening."