Capitol Market will be closed on Sundays beginning this weekend and lasting through Easter weekend.
The market will return to regular Sunday hours — noon to 5 p.m. — on April 11.
The changes were made due to the impact of COVID-19 on the market’s nine small businesses, according to a news release. Capitol Market executive director Nichole Greene-Jenkins said the businesses either requested or agreed to the changes.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our customers. The new schedule aligns with our outdoor market schedule as we traditionally welcome our farmers back in mid-April,” Greene-Jenkins said.
Soho’s restaurant will also be closed on these Sundays.
Monday through Saturday hours will not change, Greene-Jenkins said.
Greene-Jenkins said the market’s board of directors has tried to adapt to the needs of its tenants during the pandemic.
“We know that spring is just around the corner and we can’t wait to welcome folks back to the market on Sunday, April 11 when a cup of coffee or lunch is the perfect addition to an afternoon spent picking out fresh flowers and vegetable plants,” she said.