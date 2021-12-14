For many years after his family planted an evergreen tree in the front yard of their Eastern Kanawha County home, Michael Buchanan would light it for Christmas.
Buchanan, director of treasury operations for the West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office, brought the blue spruce home from a state employee appreciation day about 27 years ago. He planted it with his daughter Andrea and her mother, Tracy.
“The Division of Forestry that year was giving out saplings,” Buchanan said. “So, I grabbed one and took it home. It was about a foot tall at that time.”
His family was renting their home at the time, so they planted the tree in a bucket. After moving to their home in Hansford, they transplanted the tree -- "it was probably about 3, maybe 4 feet tall," Buchanan said -- to the front yard. Tracy was pregnant with their son, Alex, at the time.
Through the years, family photos centered around "Andrea's tree," as it became known.
"I've got one picture of her -- I don't remember the year --- there was maybe a foot of snow on the ground, and [it's of] me and her outside playing in the snow," Buchanan said. "In the background, you can see that little tree in the bucket."
"Then I've got several pictures over the years of her and Alex, my son, out playing around that tree," he said.
In 2009, Andrea was killed in a car accident on her way home from Riverside High School. She was 17 years old.
“I light the tree up every year,” Buchanan said. “Last year I had over a thousand lights on it. I know it sounds corny, it's just a tree. But I always lit it up thinking that she could see it.”
This Christmas, Andrea’s tree is on display for all of West Virginia to see. It’s one of two trees Christmas trees set up outside the state Capitol.
“We're going to use it for another purpose, which is to honor her, and use it as the state's Christmas tree,” Buchanan said.
It was on display during last week's virtual "Joyful Night" celebration, during which Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice ceremonially lit the tree.
Earlier this month, family and friends gathered around the tree to celebrate what would have been Andrea's 30th birthday.
“We miss her and wish she was still here,” Buchanan said. "She was just one of those kids. Happy-go–lucky, carefree, kind-hearted. Just a beautiful smile, beautiful laugh. [She] never met a stranger.”
At 40-feet-tall, the tree had grown too big for Buchanan’s yard, he said. The past couple years, he had to cut away limbs that encroached on the walkway in front of his door.
He hated the idea of cutting it down and having it hauled away, so he contacted some friends at Gov. Jim Justice’s office with the idea of donating it.
Buchanan said when he sees the tree at the Capitol now, it looks even larger than it did in his yard.
“It looks a lot better than it did at my home in front of the Capitol,” Buchanan said, and laughed. “They got a lot more lights on it.”