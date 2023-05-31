Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper suffered a stroke, in addition to a heart attack, earlier this month, a spokesman for his family said Wednesday.

Carper was diagnosed as having had a stroke after he underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery, Tom Susman, president of TSG Consulting, said. Doctors determined that Carper had the stroke either on May 14 or May 15, before he was admitted to the hospital on May 16.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

