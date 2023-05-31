Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper suffered a stroke, in addition to a heart attack, earlier this month, a spokesman for his family said Wednesday.
Carper was diagnosed as having had a stroke after he underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery, Tom Susman, president of TSG Consulting, said. Doctors determined that Carper had the stroke either on May 14 or May 15, before he was admitted to the hospital on May 16.
“Between his health situations he had before he went in, and the health situation that arose over the last couple of weeks, it's tough, and he's recuperating,” Susman said. “It will take longer for someone in his health condition than somebody who's 35 or 40, but the family’s hoping for a full recovery.”
Carper was previously diagnosed with kidney failure and, in 2019, received a kidney donation from his daughter, Virginia Carper.
Susman said Carper is still hospitalized but is able to talk with family. He has not commented on what Virginia Carper called an "allegation of inappropriate conduct" while Kent Carper was in a parked vehicle at Daniel Boone Park on May 15.
“My father’s illness and his apparent confusion have been misinterpreted as being something inappropriate,” she said in a statement issued May 19. “My family and I regret this awful misunderstanding.”
In answering Freedom of Information Act requests about the allegation, Charleston City Attorney Kevin Baker confirmed that Carper is at the center of a criminal investigation over an incident that allegedly occurred at Daniel Boone Park, but no further details about the alleged incident have been released.
Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Adam Petry said last week that the Prosecutor’s Office would request a special prosecutor to determine if Carper could face charges. As of Wednesday, the Kanawha County Circuit Court had not entered an order requesting a special prosecutor, a clerk said.
Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said he will serve as president pro tem until Carper is healthy enough to return to his work as commission president.
