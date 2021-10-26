The head of a Charleston committee tasked with reviewing cable franchise agreements said he’s encouraged after hearing about a Parkersburg company’s approach to customer service and its proposed plan to hire local workers.
“I thought that was encouraging — the opportunity for actual jobs here,” Charleston Councilman Ben Adams said of a presentation from CAS Cable. “They want to hire folks here, and I think that should be encouraging for everybody, because we need to take them as we can get them.”
Lisa Wilkinson, operations manager for CAS Cable, gave a presentation about the company and its proposed plan to expand into the city during a meeting Monday of the city of Charleston's Select Committee on Cable Franchise.
The company has submitted an application for a franchise agreement with the city of Charleston. If the city and the company reach an agreement, CAS Cable could compete with Suddenlink to offer cable television and internet service in Charleston.
Based in Parkersburg, CAS Cable is a family-owned company that started 40 years ago as a community antenna service, Wilkinson told the committee. The company currently serves markets in Wood and Jackson counties in West Virginia and Washington County, Ohio. It offers cable, high-speed internet and phone services.
If its franchise agreement with the city of Charleston is approved, the company would expand along County Route 21 through Kenna and Sissonville and into North Charleston and the West Side in the first quarter of next year.
CAS Cable also has submitted an application for a franchise agreement with the Kanawha County Commission. The company has been invited to the next commission meeting, scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 4.
Wilkinson said that how quickly it reaches other parts of Charleston would depend on getting approval to work on power poles.
“We can’t really do anything until we get that franchise agreement in hand,” Wilkinson said. “Once we have that, we’ll have to file a pole application with the power company to get on the poles."
The pole application can take 60 to 90 days, she said.
“Once we have the first pole applications, we’ll be able to start our actual construction process and file pole applications as we go along," she said. "We’re not allowed to do any work until we have approval from the power company.”
Wilkinson said the company employs close to 50 workers in Parkersburg. Moving into the Charleston market would require hiring workers closer to the city, she said.
“We plan to duplicate what we have in Parkersburg in Charleston, and that’s going to take local employees taking care of our customers,” Wilkinson said Tuesday. “We’re still working on finalizing plans, but we see having another head end, another office and another group of employees in the area.”
One difference between CAS Cable and its potential competitor, Suddenlink, would be in each company’s customer service representatives. All of CAS’s employees are in Parkersburg, Wilkinson said. Suddenlink has “off shored” its customer service, Adams said.
“We compete with [Suddenlink] in our market here in Parkersburg, and that’s one of the traits I think that people notice between us and our competitor, is that our customer service is so much better,” Wilkinson said Tuesday.
Adams has said the select committee got many complaints about Suddenlink since the committee was formed last year to review its franchise agreement, which expires late this year.
“[Wilkinson] was highlighting the difference between CAS’s approach to customer service and how they integrate in the community,” Adams said. “As opposed to Suddenlink, who also has a franchise agreement with the [city], [CAS has] a very good reputation and [they’ve] done their research in this market to know the opportunities that are here. I think they understand that customer service is something that they already focus on and do well, and that they’ll continue to do that here.”