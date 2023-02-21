Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CasCable
Buy Now

New cable company Cas Cable on Charleston’s West side.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

In this digital age, when streaming seems the way of the future, Charleston’s newest TV service provider is still going old school.

CAS Cable is building the guts of its service near the bottom of Watts Street, on Charleston’s West Side. That should answer the curiosity of anyone who has seen eight satellite dishes atop what used to be the Fastenal building.

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124

or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you