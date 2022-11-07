Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Two months after announcing that all 677 employees would leave its downtown headquarters, some Capital Area Services Co. Inc. workers are still occupying the first floor of the building, the organization that owns it said. But that could be changing.

Nicole Christian, president and CEO of the Charleston Area Alliance, said in a Monday email that CASCI continues to operate on the first floor of the large building that overlooks the Kanawha River. The alliance is an economic development organization that has taken several other city entities under its umbrella.

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

