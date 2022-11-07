Two months after announcing that all 677 employees would leave its downtown headquarters, some Capital Area Services Co. Inc. workers are still occupying the first floor of the building, the organization that owns it said. But that could be changing.
Nicole Christian, president and CEO of the Charleston Area Alliance, said in a Monday email that CASCI continues to operate on the first floor of the large building that overlooks the Kanawha River. The alliance is an economic development organization that has taken several other city entities under its umbrella.
“I cannot answer as to CASCI’s plans or intentions,” said Christian, whose organization owns the building through a nonprofit affiliate of the alliance. “As of today, CASCI occupies the first floor, and we are discussing occupancy with other prospects.”
CASCI, which processes insurance claims for the Washington, D.C., area, announced in early September that it would be leaving its longtime home by the end of that month. Former Charleston mayor Jay Goldman, owner of the Goldman & Associates real estate firm, said he was helping CASCI find a new space. Goldman said Monday he had several prospective locations and is close to finalizing a deal.
He said the new physical headquarters will remain within the city.
“They will, eventually,” Goldman said of CASCI moving. “They’ve consolidated [on the first floor] until finding a new facility. A lot of people are working remotely. That’s why the parking lot is so empty.
“We’re negotiating but not at liberty to divulge anything. Things are progressing. They’re in the final stages.”
CASCI spokeswoman Rebecca Hollamon said in September that the company would move to a new office that better aligns with “new standards that enable hybrid work -- such as seamless technology, ergonomic furniture and access to natural light and green space.” Hollamon could not be reached Monday.
Also in September, Hollamon said that only 30 employees a day were coming to the office, and 95% were working at home.
“We learned that we can operate effectively remotely, and the majority of our employees like working from home,” she said. “A smaller footprint that offers the right amenities and is designed effectively for the type of work we perform makes good business sense. We no longer need a location to host nearly 700 employees each day as we enter a hybrid workforce model.”
Local real estate agent Quintie Smith said he had a client interested in taking over the CASCI building, and possibly even needing more space. About a week later, he said the firm had backed away from the deal and was looking to build fresh on a piece of land. Nothing has been announced.
Before housing CASCI, the building served the community as a Sears department store. The structure Sears moved into at the Charleston Town Center mall is slated for demolition, according to KM Hotels attorney Isaac Forman.
The pedestrian walkway connecting the building to the mall parking garage has been taken down.
Demolition company owner Rodney Loftis, quickly interviewed in the middle of a job on Monday, said he estimates December or early January as an approximate starting point for the bulk of the work. It involves dismantling the Sears exterior wall, piece by piece, then covering it with a temporary one, as completed work allows.
Once a new mall wall is in place -- separating it from Sears -- then Loftis and crew will proceed with demolition of the building and construction of a new hotel.