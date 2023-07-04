There’s a lot going on at Cato Park these days.
Soon, bike riders will fly up and down a series of earth-contoured jumps, its footprint wiping out the old practice putting green. The city installed the track this spring, one of the moves made to revamp Cato.
That’s not all.
Disc golfers “tee” off just a few feet from the track. First, they can warm up by lobbing what most would call miniature Frisbees at a nearby “cup,” which is a basket with chains hanging from it.
Next door to them, traditional golfers, a dwindling number lured by no fee to play, take aim at a flag they can’t see. Snaking through all this is a gravel walking track, which, on a long holiday weekend, drew several visitors.
No one was around when Leonard Dorcas, 71, of Charleston, dropped three shots that all landed within feet of the path. At the new Cato Park — perched atop Edgewood Drive on Charleston’s West Side — you’ve gotta watch out for the other guy.
“It’s definitely not a traditional golf course, but you can get some swings in,” Dorcas said. “You’ve just got to be courteous.”
Dorcas does have concerns about hitting walkers, whose path puts them in flight of a golf ball. Reminded that not too many people play the course anymore — by Dorcas’ guess, there are only 15 to 20 regulars — he said, “All it takes is one.”
Dorcas and a dad with two boys appeared to be the only ones golfing Monday. As they were well out of sight and into their round, Pete Sullivan, 67, and Sandy Noe showed up with canvas bags.
Inside each bag was an array of discs, all designed to break and dip differently. Disc golf has exploded in popularity over the past 10 years or so, drawing people who like the idea of throwing discs into tight spaces. Many courses are near wooded areas.
Both had trouble avoiding the bike course, a seven-jump job about 30 yards long. Noe’s disc landed in it.
“When I saw there was a disc golf course here, I wondered how it would co-exist with a nine-hole golf course,” Sullivan said.
Upon further thought, Sullivan said, he figured not too many golfers were to be reckoned with or there wouldn’t be a disc golf course on the same property. Cato’s greens have not been kept up since at least 2019, before the pandemic.
Dorcas uses it to work on uneven lies. Cato is notoriously hilly and the flags are often obscured by the topography. It originally served as Edgewood Country Club’s course, until the club moved its course decades ago to Sissonville.
Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said the mediocre golf numbers she saw upon taking office made her wonder what else could be done with Cato. Goodwin is quick not to disrespect the sport — she played on the boys golf team at Wheeling Park High School — but said city parks need to change with the times.
“My father has owned a professional golf shop in Wheeling the last 40 years,” she said. “The sport is near and dear to my heart. I understand the value of keeping golf.”
On the other hand, she said, she wanted to use the land more fully and appeal to newer pursuits. The mayor said disc golf has been a smashing success at Cato. She said about 800 rounds have been played.
“It’s the most popular thing people do at Cato these days,” Goodwin said. “We had a soft launch a couple of months ago. People have come from other states to play.”
Sullivan and Noe say Cato is picturesque and inviting.
Goodwin said the mountain biking community had been calling for an earthen set of jumps to scale, in succession. They have them now.
“We worked with folks who are actually experts in the field,” she said.
Then there are the walkers. Cato makes for an excellent walk, and the limestone gravel paths an ideal surface. Dorcas, though, fretted that he might bean one of them.
“Having grown up around golf, the same kind of rules apply,” Goodwin said. “Watch out for others. I grew up in Wheeling and, if you played any of those, there are people who walk those courses all the time. Folks know they’re walking around a golf course.”
As for Cato’s future as a golf course, she said the city “could do better” on upkeep and will tend the course “as best we can.”
“The goal is, we’re utilizing our space to the best of our ability,” she said. “We’ve got to keep up with what people are doing.”
Cato’s update follows Coonskin Park using half of its course for other means. The half kept is a par-3 homage to links courses, with high fairway rough and embankments near greens. Shawnee Park’s course has been repurposed as a soccer complex, to great success.
