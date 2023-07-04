Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Cato Park
A golfer makes his way across the course Tuesday at Cato Park, on Charleston’s West Side, while disc golfers (right) move on to their next target. Golfers now share the space with a disc golf course, earthen jumps for mountain bikers and a running/walking trail.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

There’s a lot going on at Cato Park these days.

Soon, bike riders will fly up and down a series of earth-contoured jumps, its footprint wiping out the old practice putting green. The city installed the track this spring, one of the moves made to revamp Cato.

Greg Stone is a reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc

.com.

