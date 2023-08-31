When Charleston resident Amanda Trail was a teen, her nickname was “Trail Mix.”
It’s only fitting, her parents said, that a trail at Cato Park was dedicated in her honor Thursday -- National Trail Mix Day.
Trail passed away from acute myeloid leukemia in July 2020 at the age of 25. She grew up in Charleston, played sports at Capital High School and went to West Virginia University. She was a lifeguard at Cato Park and spent many hours on the trails there.
“She never missed a chance to [hike],” said Gary Trail, Amanda’s father.
A 370-foot trail, formerly known as Trail 3, was dedicated as Amanda Trail during a ceremony with Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, City Councilwoman Caitlin Cook, and city Parks and Recreation Director Rashaun Poore.
The trail, which is a shaded dirt path in the woods at the corner of the upper soccer field, is one of the starting points for the 15 other trails at the park. Tuesday, it was scattered with yellow tulip poplar leaves.
A memorial sign includes a picture of Trail at Coopers Rock and the quote: “Hard things live outside your comfort zone. Go out and get them.”
“That’s the way she lived her life,” Trail's mother, Linda, said. “Go out and live it. Go out and do it.”
Renaming the path was an idea of three of Trail's friends: Shannon Kelsh, Alysa Williams and Allie Mullins. It was approved by the Charleston City Council earlier this year.
Last week, Gary Trail hiked the route, which he said was like opening his Christmas present early.
“The trail was so nice, I did it twice,” he said Thursday.
But Amanda Trail's legacy lives on in more than just a physical trail.
“Amanda left a trail of good friends and family who were inspired by her passions, her strong faith, her determination, her sense of humor and her love for others,” her father said.
Trail's parents said they will remember their daughter’s determination and dedication the most.
By the age of 6, Amanda had lost most of a leg to leukemia, but that never stopped her. She ran track, played volleyball, kayaked, snowboarded, skied, hiked, wake boarded and took up boxing training in college. And she never missed a chance to go for a walk in the woods.
“They told her she would never run, maybe never walk. But she did all of the things that you could do to prove them wrong, and I love that dedication,” Linda Trail said.
At the time of her death, Amanda Trail was studying medicine. She continued her classes even while she was in the hospital, her father said.
“She had no fear of failure, and she would try anything, no matter how far out of reach it seemed,” her mother said.
Mallory Stanley often went hiking with her longtime friend. She said she’ll remember Amanda Trail's laugh and joy of life when she sees the new trail sign.
“She really knew how to live to the fullest and really take advantage of the moments that she had,” Stanley said. “I hope that rubs off on everybody.”
“If I had one wish right now, I just wish people would have known her,” Gary Trail said. “And that says it all.”
