Two longtime Charleston residents have filed to challenge Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin in this year’s election.
Democrat Martec Washington, 33, will face Goodwin in the May primary. Republican Lance Wolfe will run against the winner of the primary election in the November general election.
Washington, a West Side resident, said running for mayor is the next logical step in what he's already doing in Charleston. He said he’s frequently out in the community reporting problems like water leaks and street lights that are out.
“I'm out every day fighting, trying to make a difference for everyone's lives in my city,” Washington said. “The best way to do it was to become mayor. Because then you become the chief executive of the city, so I can really run programs — sewer, sanitation, street department — all of these things that all work to build-up Charleston. I can make them work better.”
Washington said the city hasn’t had "true leadership."
“We haven't really had true leadership that takes care of not only businesses downtown, the [Charleston Coliseum], but the people of Charleston,” Washington said.
While this is Washington’s first time running for public office, he said his life experience has prepared him the job.
“[I’m] a 33-year-old Black male who's still alive, through all types of challenging times,” Washington said. “If I can make it this far when society counted me out at 18, I'm pretty sure I can make it as mayor."
If elected, Washington said his goals for the city include public safety reform and crime reduction, youth programs, and addressing food insecurity.
He said he wants to “propel Charleston into the 21st century” and bring awareness to issues such as domestic violence and homelessness.
“There's so many things that we're — regardless if we win, lose or draw — we're going to bring awareness to,” Washington said. “We're going to make a difference."
“Also passing some cannabis legislation on the city level so we can get some money in here,” he added.
Washington said if elected he would be the “most accessible mayor in history.”
Wolfe could not be reached for an interview.
In a news release, Wolfe said he’s running “at the urging of concerned taxpayers” in Charleston. Wolfe is a retired small business owner and military professional who served in the US Navy and the West Virginia National Guard.
Originally of the East End, Wolfe earned a bachelor's degree in building construction from the architecture college at Virginia Tech.
After his military retirement, Wolfe joined his father’s consulting and engineering firm. He retired in 2016 and currently lives in South Hills.
Wolfe wrote in the news release that the city is "at a critical conjuncture" with population loss, homelessness and empty storefronts.
“We cannot continue down the path we are on,” Wolfe wrote. “Our citizens don’t feel safe in their own communities and our brave police officers are stretched too thin. I love this beautiful city and her people, but we need change. I’m not a politician; I'm a straight shooter. I’ve dedicated my life to serving others and with the help of Charlestonians, we can build a safe and prosperous Charleston.”