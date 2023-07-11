Destiny chose an unlikely recipient in a group of teenage baseball players from Charleston.
In 1968, the Kanawha Valley served as home to West Virginia's only Big League baseball circuit, made up of six teams in and around Charleston. That distinction earned the winning Mountain State team an automatic bid to Big League postseason play, where it represented its local Little League organizations.
Big League made its debut in 1968, serving 16- to 18-year-olds. That’s the year Bob Holland, Chuck Johnson and a crew of other Charleston-area players won the first Big League World Series.
Fifty-five years later, the Charleston Dirty Birds will honor the team for its historic achievement with a ceremony before tonight’s 6:35 game against the Gastonia Honey Hunters at GoMart Park.
The West Virginia squad benefited from its automatic invitation, but so did a team from Winston-Salem, North Carolina -- the World Series' "host" team.
West Virginia won games in exotic Norton, Virginia -- “out in the middle of nowhere,” Johnson said -- and in Tennessee, before heading to Winston-Salem to play the Florida champions, an outfit from Fort Lauderdale.
That squad, the California champions and the New York state champs were seasoned. All had to win many more games than West Virginia just to get out of their own states, according to Gazette-Mail archives.
Coaches met before the West Virginia-Florida game. The winner would go to the World Series but would not have to travel, since the series had been scheduled for Winston-Salem.
They agreed to play one nine-inning game, instead of a best-of-three series of seven-inning games. Johnson gave a heroic effort, going all nine innings and striking out 15.
“Ralph Jean hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning that allowed me to take a deep breath and say, ‘We got this,'" Johnson recalled. West Virginia beat Florida 6-3.
Jean was one of five players who went to school at Charleston High, although high school baseball and summer Big League had nothing to do with each other. Holland and three others attended Stonewall Jackson. Johnson and two others hailed from Dunbar.
With Florida vanquished, the team stayed in Winston-Salem for the World Series.
“We had only won three games to get there,” said Johnson, who lives in Texas and won’t be able to make tonight’s festivities. “I don’t think we were respected much by the other teams. You could feel that in the room.”
Respected or not, West Virginia featured a big, powerful lineup, deft fielding and a trio of left-handed pitchers -- Holland, a left-handed knuckleballer, of all things -- Pete Payne and Johnson. One or the other started every postseason game.
West Virginia beat California, a team hailing from the Mojave Desert, 5-2; New Hyde Park, New York, 3-1; and Winston-Salem 3-1. This set up a rematch with New Hyde Park. Everyone else had been eliminated.
Johnson got the call again, but the nine-inning outing had taken a toll on his arm. He got rocked. Right-hander Chuck Glover, a future University of Charleston star, came in early and earned the clinching win.
“I’m looking at my scrapbook here, and I see a page out of the Gazette from Monday, Aug. 12, 1968,” Holland said from his home in North Charleston. “We’re sitting in a car, got our hands up, two fingers up, like the peace sign or victory sign. We’re all there sitting happy and about half goofy -- tired, bewildered and happy.”
Johnson said the travel wore the team out. Neither man has a lot of superfluous memories.
“In Winston-Salem, we stayed at the Wake Forest dorms,” Johnson said. “We were a bunch of 16-year-olds having fun. They had a hard time getting us to sleep at night.”
The Little League organization, which provided such glory to the West Virginia clan, disbanded the Big League age group in 2016. Travel teams, American Legion-sponsored teams and private camps had eroded Big League.
Some members of the 1968 team are deceased. It’s unclear how many will attend tonight’s game, but Holland said he plans to be there.
The members and the high schools from which they hailed were:
Chuck Johnson, Charles Wright, Howard Greenhowe -- Dunbar; Bob Holland, Pete Payne, Junie Tabor and Calvin Lee -- Stonewall Jackson; Richard Barnett -- DuPont; Joe Taschler -- Charleston Catholic; Ralph Jean, Butch Glover, Sparky Johnson, Chaz Stanley, Hank Adams -- Charleston High.
