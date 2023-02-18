Five current and former employees of Kanawha County’s sixth-12th grade alternative program, Chandler Academy, spoke before the Kanawha County Board of Education on Thursday following a rollercoaster week.
The school system on Monday sent notice to employees that high school teaching positions at Chandler would be eliminated and that its high school program would go virtual.
A school system official said a “comprehensive, multi-tiered” program was being developed to compensate for loss of on-site mental health and counseling resources with the switch. Policy was also being mulled to minimize punishments that lead to placement in the program.
On Tuesday, the school system reversed course to collect further data on the success of a virtual program occupied by a handful of students in place at Chandler since 2022.
Teachers thanked Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams and board of education members for the reversal and advocated for the program’s future.
“I just would ask that you keep the most vulnerable of our student population at the forefront of your mind in the decision that you make because these are the students whose families have fallen through the cracks of our society, these are the students who have fallen through the cracks of our system,” said Chandler special education case manager and history teacher Ashley Setterstrom.
Teachers spoke on the benefits of keeping their roles in-person.
“When you’re on virtual, you’re sitting at home, maybe that home is dysfunctional, maybe you’re being abused, you can’t say that because they may be in the next room and hear you,” said virtual program manager Patty Waldeck. “We need to have our students in our building so we can help them and support them.”
Cuts were explored as part of the county school system’s larger financial climate. Williams has said that, generally, the school system will need to eliminate positions, considering the loss of more than 4,147 students and counting from 2009-10 to 2021-22, a year-to-year $700,000 increase in liability insurance premiums, a $600,000 increase in utility costs and a $100,000 increase in property insurance costs.
The school system said in a statement it would seek cuts elsewhere for the upcoming school year.
BridgeValley lodges complaint
West Virginia Charter School Board Chairman Adam Kissel and BridgeValley Technical College Board of Governors member Barry Holstein say college recruiters were unfairly asked to leave Capital High on Feb. 7.
“[Recruiters] were told that the superintendent had directed Kanawha County school administrators to not allow BridgeValley into any school because BridgeValley had started a charter school,” Holstein told the board.
BridgeValley hosts The WIN (Workforce Initiative for Nurses) Academy, a public school charter program, for high school juniors and seniors.
Kissel said representatives from the college, Toyota and Nucor had been recruiting for BridgeValley’s Advanced Manufacturing Technician Work Sponsorship program at the time. Both Holstein and Kissel said they believe the directive violated state code related to the promotion of charter schools by public schools.
Williams did not deny issuing the directive or that recruiters were asked to leave, but took issue with Holstein’s characterization.
“You know for a fact that when the folks that were asked to leave Capital High School, it was a misunderstanding and they’re allowed back in,” Williams said.
Williams expanded on the alleged misunderstanding.
“Why on earth would Kanawha County Schools want to advertise a charter school that’s going to take money away from Kanawha County Schools?” Williams said.
Both Holstein and Williams cited a failed attempt by their organizations to work together on an accelerated nursing pathway partnership in the past as an aggravating factor in the situation. Holstein said the breakdown of that process led to the creation of a charter school.
“BridgeValley did not set out to start a charter school. We brought this program to Kanawha County Schools to be a partner with BridgeValley where the students would have been Kanawha County students, but you and your team had no interest in setting up an RN program at the time,” said Holstein.
Williams said Holstein “spoke untruths” because he “didn’t know the facts,” and that the county school system worked with the college on a nursing pathway program for “seven to eight years” with “no results.”
“I thought with a new administration it would be better,” Williams said. “I told the new administration, and our folks worked with the new administration, so they wouldn’t have to do a charter school. We were ignored, so don’t stand there and tell me that we did not want to work with BridgeValley.”
Kissel said he did not believe litigation would be pursued in the matter.
BridgeValley President Casey Sacks could not be reached for comment.