Pittsburgh-based artist James Simon helps with the installation of his artwork at the city of Charleston’s Slack Plaza on Tuesday. The sculptures, a fiddle player, banjo player and a dog, are a nod to Appalachian culture and music.
The city of Charleston is adding three pieces of public art to its downtown.
Construction workers on Tuesday were installing three sculptures by artist James Simon to the entrance of Slack Plaza, which is being renovated.
Two of the pieces — a fiddle player and a banjo player — are a nod to Appalachian music and culture. The third piece is a red dog named "Ruth," which Simon said is a friend to the musicians.
"The banjo player has a bone in his back pocket," Simon said. "Dogs are a really nice component to add to an installation because it gives another element, that the musicians are playing with the dog's attention.
"And then also the dogs are also so well received by the public," he said. "So it's nice for kids and stuff. Everybody likes big dogs."
The pieces are made in clay and cast in concrete. The work took Simon about eight months to complete, he said.
"They're made hollow, and then, when we bring them here, we run support through them and then fill them up with concrete, So they're tied into the foundation," Simon said. "So they become solid [with] the final installation. So, if the apocalypse comes, they will still be standing."
Based in Pittsburgh, Simon is known for work including the “Liberty Avenue Musicians” in downtown Pittsburgh and the “Renaissance Man” in Vallauris, France, according to his website. His sculptures and mosaics are in several U.S. cities as well as France, Brazil and Russia, according to the website.
The Slack Street sculptures are Simon's first works in Charleston.
A former violin maker and the son of a violinist, Simon said he loves Appalachian and old-time music.
"For me to make something that is kind of the heart of Appalachia is a real treat, because I love the music," he said. "As with all my work, I make what I love to make but, hopefully, the byproduct is the public likes it, too.
"The reason I started doing public art is because I felt like my work was more appropriate on the streets and was really more for just regular, everyday people than to be in galleries and places like that," he said.
By late Tuesday afternoon, the sculptures were standing, but lacked two hats for the musicians.
"They're still naked without their hats," he said.
