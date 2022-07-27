Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia International Yeager Airport’s governing board on Wednesday began discussing alternative funding possibilities for a new passenger terminal, after the Federal Aviation Administration shot down a request to use infrastructure funds to pay for the building two weeks ago.

The Charleston airport had hoped to tap into a $5 billion pool of Bipartisan Infrastructure Act funds set aside for modernizing or replacing the nation’s aging passenger terminal buildings. But federal officials ruled that the airport’s proposal, which included a taxiway relocation and a new concourse building, could not be funded without first clearing an environmental review.

