West Virginia International Yeager Airport’s governing board on Wednesday began discussing alternative funding possibilities for a new passenger terminal, after the Federal Aviation Administration shot down a request to use infrastructure funds to pay for the building two weeks ago.
The Charleston airport had hoped to tap into a $5 billion pool of Bipartisan Infrastructure Act funds set aside for modernizing or replacing the nation’s aging passenger terminal buildings. But federal officials ruled that the airport’s proposal, which included a taxiway relocation and a new concourse building, could not be funded without first clearing an environmental review.
Among airports that did receive funding through the terminal improvement program was North Central West Virginia Airport at Bridgeport. The Harrison County facility was awarded a $15 million grant to complete construction of a new, 45,000-square-foot building to replace its 77-year-old terminal.
“We disagree with the FAA’s position that a new environmental impact study is needed before the new terminal building can be funded, and contesting would likely be our first option,” said Nick Keller, the Charleston airport’s director.
If that challenge proves unsuccessful, the airport likely would seek funding through other Federal Aviation Administration modernization programs, phased in as a new environmental review, expected to take two to three years to complete, proceeds.
The passenger terminal at the Charleston airport has been in use since 1950.
“The Department of Transportation kind of threw a wrench in the works for our desire to build a new terminal,” said Ed Hill, president of the airport’s governing board. “We may have lost out on this year’s funding, but we need to keep moving forward” with plans to build a new terminal, he said.
In other developments at Wednesday’s meeting, the board agreed to enter an agreement with BETA Technologies of Burlington, Vermont, to make the Charleston airport West Virginia’s first host site for a new charging station for electronic vertical-take-off-and-landing aircraft.
The Charleston airport joins a network of more than 60 other BETA Technologies charging station sites stretching from Vermont to Arkansas that are either in operation or under contract for development.
Under the agreement, BETA will cover the cost of building the charging station in exchange for collecting recharge fees — a portion of which would be allocated to the airport. Keller said the charging station, expected to be built next spring, also will serve electric cars and trucks.
Yeager airport also will become the first West Virginia airport to make use of an active-shooter detection system, following a vote Wednesday to buy a $103,000 system from Nitro Construction Services. The system, which uses a network of sensors to detect gunshot sounds and muzzle flashes, will be installed in the passenger terminal and in the classroom building at Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School.
The flight school, based at the Charleston airport, is expected to have at least 33 incoming freshmen when the fall semester begins on Aug. 22, Dr. David Pittenger, director of the university’s aviation division, told board members.
The new freshmen, along with the flight school’s 24 returning sophomores, will wear newly designed MU flight school uniforms while making training flights during the next school year, Pittenger said.
Two new airplanes will be added to the flight school’s fleet during the coming year, Pittenger said, bringing the number of training aircraft to five.
Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-